Artists Working In Education Inc

Hosted by

Artists Working In Education Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Brunch with the Artists

4227 W Vliet St

Milwaukee, WI 53208, USA

Maker Mingle Pass
$75

Grants single entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

Art Aficionados Table for 8
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Grants group entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

Gallery Group Table for 9
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 9 tickets

Grants group entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

Friend of AWE
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

This is a sponsorship level ticket that includes the following:

*2 VIP brunch tickets

*Your name will be listed in our event program

Maker Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

This is a sponsorship level ticket that includes the following:

*2 VIP Brunch Tickets

*Name listed on event signage and AWE website

*Recognition in printed event program

Collaborator Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

This is a sponsorship level ticket that includes the following:

*4 VIP brunch tickets

*Name recognition on event signage and website

*Social media shout-out pre-event

*Special listing in event program

Mentor Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

This is a sponsorship level ticket that includes the following:

*6 VIP brunch tickets

*Logo placement on event signage and AWE event page

*Recognition in social media & e-newsletter

*Acknowledgement during program remarks

*Custom thank-you note from Rising Artist Council participants

Visionary Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

This is a sponsorship level ticket that includes the following:

*8 VIP Brunch tickets & reserved seating

*Recognition on event materials and signage

*Opportunity to speak at Brunch

*Logo placement on exhibition title wall and AWE website (home/event page)

*Recognition in press release and social media campaign

*Original work of art created by an AWE artist.

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