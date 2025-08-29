Brunch with the Artists

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About this event
Grants single entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Grants group entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Grants group entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
This is a sponsorship level ticket that includes the following:
*2 VIP brunch tickets
*Your name will be listed in our event program
This is a sponsorship level ticket that includes the following:
*2 VIP Brunch Tickets
*Name listed on event signage and AWE website
*Recognition in printed event program
This is a sponsorship level ticket that includes the following:
*4 VIP brunch tickets
*Name recognition on event signage and website
*Social media shout-out pre-event
*Special listing in event program
This is a sponsorship level ticket that includes the following:
*6 VIP brunch tickets
*Logo placement on event signage and AWE event page
*Recognition in social media & e-newsletter
*Acknowledgement during program remarks
*Custom thank-you note from Rising Artist Council participants
This is a sponsorship level ticket that includes the following:
*8 VIP Brunch tickets & reserved seating
*Recognition on event materials and signage
*Opportunity to speak at Brunch
*Logo placement on exhibition title wall and AWE website (home/event page)
*Recognition in press release and social media campaign
*Original work of art created by an AWE artist.
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