Brunch with The Bunny 2026

The price of admission covers the cost of brunch, our egg hunt, provided activities, and helps us continue to offer events like this! These tickets are per person in attendance, each individual requires their own ticket for entrance. This event is likely to sell out, make sure to purchase your tickets ahead of time!
*This ticket is for Session ONE, this will not admit anyone into session 2!
The price of admission covers the cost of brunch, our egg hunt, provided activities, and helps us continue to offer events like this! These tickets are per person in attendance, each individual requires their own ticket for entrance. This event is likely to sell out, make sure to purchase your tickets ahead of time!
*This ticket is for Session ONE, this will not admit anyone into session 2!
Brunch Admission, Session 2
$5
The price of admission covers the cost of brunch, our egg hunt, provided activities, and helps us continue to offer events like these! These tickets are per person in attendance, each individual requires their own ticket for entrance. This event is likely to sell out, make sure to purchase your tickets ahead of time!
*This ticket is for Session TWO, this will not admit anyone into session 1!
The price of admission covers the cost of brunch, our egg hunt, provided activities, and helps us continue to offer events like these! These tickets are per person in attendance, each individual requires their own ticket for entrance. This event is likely to sell out, make sure to purchase your tickets ahead of time!
*This ticket is for Session TWO, this will not admit anyone into session 1!
Sponsor A Friend, Donate a Ticket
$5
If you would like to sponsor a friend and cover admission for an anonymous community member, add this ticket to your cart and we will pass this along to someone in need
If you would like to sponsor a friend and cover admission for an anonymous community member, add this ticket to your cart and we will pass this along to someone in need
Add a donation for Pike Autism Support Services of NEPA Inc
$
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