Southport Historical Society Bookstore

Robert Allen Potter, born in 1945 at Dosher Hospital in Southport, grew up in a long‑rooted Southport fishing family, spending his early years working alongside his father and relatives on the Frying Pan Shoals and Cape Fear River while developing a deep love for art that followed him through school, Navy service, and decades of maritime work. After returning home, he continued a lifetime of service on the water and in the arts—volunteering for community productions, painting the Southport of his childhood, publishing family history with his wife Jeanne, and dedicating his talent to preserving the stories and spirit of the quiet fishing village that shaped him.





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