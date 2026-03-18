Southport Historical Society Bookstore

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Brunswick County in the Great War: Preserving the 1918 Fort Caswell Rifle Range and the Legacies of the Men and Women Who Served.
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Chronology of the history of Southport (Smithville) and surrounding community. Volume two covers 1887 to 1920.
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Chronology of the history of Southport (Smithville) and surrounding community. Volume three covers 1920 to 1940.
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Chronology of the history of Southport (Smithville) and surrounding community. Volume four covers 1941 to 1970.
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Chronology of the history of Southport (Smithville) and surrounding community. Volume five covers 1970 to 1990.
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A comprehensive history of a North Carolina colonial fort, which is the historic centerpiece of the city of Southport.
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Stories of the boys that manned the greatest battleship of its time.
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Brunswick County in the Great War: Preserving the 1918 Fort Caswell Rifle Range and the Legacies of the Men and Women Who Served.
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Life stories of 54 Southport ladies who contributed their recipes to a 1907 church cookbook. Also includes nearly 100 of their everyday recipes.
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The most comprehensive published history of Smithville/Southport.
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A compilation of stories about the people who built the town we now know as Southport.
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This charming book began as a family memoir project and developed into a short history of the town’s lifestyle between 1922 and 1972.
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Tales of the Cape Fear Pilots Who Ran the Union Blockade. Recounting the blockade-runners’ tales with photographs and maps.
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The saga of the Desperado Jesse C. Walker - "A roving, shiftless fellow", per local newspapers.
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Southport Stories from the Civil War to the Present. A native son relates stories of the “children of the river” laced with humor, heartaches, tears and a little scandal here and there.
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Reminiscences of Wilmington and Smithville-Southport from 1848-1900. This small book gives an inside look at one man’s thinking on topical ideas and issues over some fifty years before the turn of the 20th century. Written by Dr. Walter G. Curtis (1905) and edited by Wolfgang Furstenau (1999).
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Robert Allen Potter, born in 1945 at Dosher Hospital in Southport, grew up in a long‑rooted Southport fishing family, spending his early years working alongside his father and relatives on the Frying Pan Shoals and Cape Fear River while developing a deep love for art that followed him through school, Navy service, and decades of maritime work. After returning home, he continued a lifetime of service on the water and in the arts—volunteering for community productions, painting the Southport of his childhood, publishing family history with his wife Jeanne, and dedicating his talent to preserving the stories and spirit of the quiet fishing village that shaped him.
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Little- and well-known facts of the town’s history are written in this book describing local scenes.
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The man, his art and local history...are all told through the eyes of a Southport native son. Art Newton's paintings and sketches are beautifully presented and paired with insightful commentary and details gleaned from archives and collections that span three decades of his work. The artist's personal trials and growth as a creative spirit are integral to the story - a colorful story of times gone by, simple pleasures and the Southport of yesterday.
The story of Art Newton and his works will inspire you to find your own creative spirit in Southport.
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Liz Fuller uncovers the powerful true story of Annie Clemmons, a determined Black woman from early‑20th‑century Southport who fought tirelessly for her right to vote. Through Annie’s experiences, Fuller highlights the broader struggles of race, gender, and voter suppression while reminding readers that individual courage can drive meaningful social change.
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An inventory of gravesites and tombstones published in 1983 for the Old Smithville Burying Ground and other local cemeteries.
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History of the Wilmington, Brunswick & Southern Railroad (aka "Willing, But Slow") railroad that ran between Wilmington and Southport. The Southport Depot was located on Rhett Street, very close to where the Old Jail Museum is located.
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