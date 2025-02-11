Brunswick Family Assistance's Battle of the Bands Raffle 2025
Local Beer Lover's Basket
$5
Indulge in the ultimate craft beer experience with this thoughtfully curated basket from Brunswick Beer & Cider! Perfect for beer enthusiasts, this basket features a selection of their finest brews, along with brewery swag and a gift card.
🎁 Includes:
A variety pack of beer
A stylish t-shirt
$-- gift card
Raise a glass and savor the flavors of our local brewing scene! Cheers! 🍻✨
Indulge in the ultimate craft beer experience with this thoughtfully curated basket from Brunswick Beer & Cider! Perfect for beer enthusiasts, this basket features a selection of their finest brews, along with brewery swag and a gift card.
🎁 Includes:
A variety pack of beer
A stylish t-shirt
$-- gift card
Raise a glass and savor the flavors of our local brewing scene! Cheers! 🍻✨
Uncork & Unwind Wine Set
$5
Uncork a world of flavor with this exquisite selection of wines from Calabash Art & Curios & Wine Shop, perfect for any occasion! This raffle prize features a handpicked assortment of premium wines, offering a mix of rich reds, crisp whites, or delightful rosés to suit every palate.
🍾 Includes:
Red:
White:
Rosé:
Whether you're a seasoned wine connoisseur or just love to unwind with a great glass, this prize is sure to impress. Cheers! 🍷✨
Uncork a world of flavor with this exquisite selection of wines from Calabash Art & Curios & Wine Shop, perfect for any occasion! This raffle prize features a handpicked assortment of premium wines, offering a mix of rich reds, crisp whites, or delightful rosés to suit every palate.
🍾 Includes:
Red:
White:
Rosé:
Whether you're a seasoned wine connoisseur or just love to unwind with a great glass, this prize is sure to impress. Cheers! 🍷✨
Ultimate Beach Getaway
$5
Escape to paradise with a week-long stay at a stunning beach house in Holden Beach! Enjoy breathtaking ocean views, sun-soaked days, and the soothing sound of waves right outside your door.
🏖️ Includes:
7-night stay at a beautiful beach house
Spacious accommodations for [X] guests
Fully equipped kitchen & cozy living spaces
Easy access to the beach, local dining, and attractions
Outdoor deck/patio perfect for sunset views
Don’t miss your chance to win this dream vacation—pack your bags and get ready for some fun in the sun! ☀️🌊🐚
Escape to paradise with a week-long stay at a stunning beach house in Holden Beach! Enjoy breathtaking ocean views, sun-soaked days, and the soothing sound of waves right outside your door.
🏖️ Includes:
7-night stay at a beautiful beach house
Spacious accommodations for [X] guests
Fully equipped kitchen & cozy living spaces
Easy access to the beach, local dining, and attractions
Outdoor deck/patio perfect for sunset views
Don’t miss your chance to win this dream vacation—pack your bags and get ready for some fun in the sun! ☀️🌊🐚
Taste of Brunswick County
$5
Calling all foodies! Experience the best flavors your community has to offer with this incredible raffle basket filled with gift cards to some of the best local restaurants. Whether you're craving gourmet cuisine, comfort food, or a sweet treat, this prize has something for every palate!
🍴 Includes:
$25 Gift card to
$25 Gift card to
$25 Gift card to
$25 Gift card to
$25 Gift card to
Enjoy delicious meals on us—no cooking required! 🎉🍕🍣🍔
Calling all foodies! Experience the best flavors your community has to offer with this incredible raffle basket filled with gift cards to some of the best local restaurants. Whether you're craving gourmet cuisine, comfort food, or a sweet treat, this prize has something for every palate!
🍴 Includes:
$25 Gift card to
$25 Gift card to
$25 Gift card to
$25 Gift card to
$25 Gift card to
Enjoy delicious meals on us—no cooking required! 🎉🍕🍣🍔
Exclusive In-Home Wine Tasting Experience
$5
Indulge in an unforgettable evening of fine wines with this Wines for Humanity Private Wine Tasting Certificate, valued at $250! The winning bidder will enjoy a guided tasting experience in the comfort of their own home, hosted by a professional Wine Advisor.
What’s Included:
🍷 Premium Wine Selection – Savor exclusive wines curated for this special tasting.
👨🏫 Expert-Led Experience – Learn about the art of wine tasting, pairing, and more.
🏡 Private & Personalized – Perfect for gatherings with friends, family, or colleagues.
🎁 Take-Home Samples – Enjoy and explore wines beyond the tasting.
Important Details:
✅ Certificate is valid for 4-6 months after event
✅ The winning bidder will pay a $22 handling fee when scheduling their tasting
Raise your glass and bid generously for a fun and educational experience that supports a great cause! 🍷
Indulge in an unforgettable evening of fine wines with this Wines for Humanity Private Wine Tasting Certificate, valued at $250! The winning bidder will enjoy a guided tasting experience in the comfort of their own home, hosted by a professional Wine Advisor.
What’s Included:
🍷 Premium Wine Selection – Savor exclusive wines curated for this special tasting.
👨🏫 Expert-Led Experience – Learn about the art of wine tasting, pairing, and more.
🏡 Private & Personalized – Perfect for gatherings with friends, family, or colleagues.
🎁 Take-Home Samples – Enjoy and explore wines beyond the tasting.
Important Details:
✅ Certificate is valid for 4-6 months after event
✅ The winning bidder will pay a $22 handling fee when scheduling their tasting
Raise your glass and bid generously for a fun and educational experience that supports a great cause! 🍷
Deluxe Cabinet Dartboard Set – A Game Room Essential!
$5
Take your game nights to the next level with this premium cabinet dartboard set! Whether you're a casual player or a serious competitor, this stylish and functional dartboard is perfect for friendly matches, family fun, or adding a classic touch to your home bar, basement, or rec room.
What’s Included:
- Barrington 40 inch Dartboard Cabinet with LED Lights,
Premium 18" self-healing board with a staple-free bulls-eye target
- A removable steel number ring increases the durability of the dartboard
- Built-in LED lights to illuminate the target
- Dual easy-wipe cricket scoreboards on each side of the cabinet
- Powered by a USB plug and comes with a remote control
- Accessories included: 6 darts and 1 marker with eraser
- Dimensions: 40" L x 4.375" W x 24.625" H
This must-have game set makes a fantastic gift or addition to any home. Enter for your chance to win and bring the fun of darts to your next gathering!
Take your game nights to the next level with this premium cabinet dartboard set! Whether you're a casual player or a serious competitor, this stylish and functional dartboard is perfect for friendly matches, family fun, or adding a classic touch to your home bar, basement, or rec room.
What’s Included:
- Barrington 40 inch Dartboard Cabinet with LED Lights,
Premium 18" self-healing board with a staple-free bulls-eye target
- A removable steel number ring increases the durability of the dartboard
- Built-in LED lights to illuminate the target
- Dual easy-wipe cricket scoreboards on each side of the cabinet
- Powered by a USB plug and comes with a remote control
- Accessories included: 6 darts and 1 marker with eraser
- Dimensions: 40" L x 4.375" W x 24.625" H
This must-have game set makes a fantastic gift or addition to any home. Enter for your chance to win and bring the fun of darts to your next gathering!
50/50 Raffle - Win Big!
$5
Feeling lucky? Take a chance in our 50/50 raffle for the opportunity to win cold, hard cash! Half of the total jackpot goes to one lucky winner, while the other half supports Brunswick Family Assistance. The more tickets you buy, the bigger the prize!
🎟️ How It Works:
-Purchase raffle tickets for your chance to win.
-At the end of the raffle, one ticket is drawn at random.
-The winner receives 50% of the total pot, and the rest benefits a great cause!
Don’t miss your shot at a cash payout while supporting an amazing cause. Get your tickets today!
Feeling lucky? Take a chance in our 50/50 raffle for the opportunity to win cold, hard cash! Half of the total jackpot goes to one lucky winner, while the other half supports Brunswick Family Assistance. The more tickets you buy, the bigger the prize!
🎟️ How It Works:
-Purchase raffle tickets for your chance to win.
-At the end of the raffle, one ticket is drawn at random.
-The winner receives 50% of the total pot, and the rest benefits a great cause!
Don’t miss your shot at a cash payout while supporting an amazing cause. Get your tickets today!
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