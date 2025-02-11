Brunswick Family Assistance's Battle of the Bands Raffle 2025

Take your game nights to the next level with this premium cabinet dartboard set! Whether you're a casual player or a serious competitor, this stylish and functional dartboard is perfect for friendly matches, family fun, or adding a classic touch to your home bar, basement, or rec room. What’s Included: - Barrington 40 inch Dartboard Cabinet with LED Lights, Premium 18" self-healing board with a staple-free bulls-eye target - A removable steel number ring increases the durability of the dartboard - Built-in LED lights to illuminate the target - Dual easy-wipe cricket scoreboards on each side of the cabinet - Powered by a USB plug and comes with a remote control - Accessories included: 6 darts and 1 marker with eraser - Dimensions: 40" L x 4.375" W x 24.625" H This must-have game set makes a fantastic gift or addition to any home. Enter for your chance to win and bring the fun of darts to your next gathering!

Take your game nights to the next level with this premium cabinet dartboard set! Whether you're a casual player or a serious competitor, this stylish and functional dartboard is perfect for friendly matches, family fun, or adding a classic touch to your home bar, basement, or rec room. What’s Included: - Barrington 40 inch Dartboard Cabinet with LED Lights, Premium 18" self-healing board with a staple-free bulls-eye target - A removable steel number ring increases the durability of the dartboard - Built-in LED lights to illuminate the target - Dual easy-wipe cricket scoreboards on each side of the cabinet - Powered by a USB plug and comes with a remote control - Accessories included: 6 darts and 1 marker with eraser - Dimensions: 40" L x 4.375" W x 24.625" H This must-have game set makes a fantastic gift or addition to any home. Enter for your chance to win and bring the fun of darts to your next gathering!

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