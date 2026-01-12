Brush Strokes for Freedom Silent Auction

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Donated by Admiral Tidd in support of Military Recreational Divers, this underwater photograph captures a moment of shelter and stillness beneath the sea. The image reflects resilience, calm, and the restorative power of the ocean.
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Donated by Admiral Tidd in support of Military Recreational Divers, this underwater photograph captures a sea turtle resting calmly along the ocean floor. The image reflects patience, endurance, and quiet strength — a reminder that healing often comes through stillness and connection beneath the surface.
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Donated by Admiral Tidd in support of Military Recreational Divers, this striking underwater image captures the vivid intensity and awareness of life beneath the surface. Rich in color and detail, the photograph reflects adaptability, presence, and the beauty found when we slow down and truly see our surroundings.
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Donated by Admiral Tidd in support of Military Recreational Divers, this underwater photograph captures dolphins moving in quiet unity beneath the open sea. The image reflects connection, trust, and the strength found in shared movement — a powerful reminder that healing and resilience are often found together.
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this painting depicts iconic government architecture that symbolizes strength, duty, and the enduring foundations of our nation. These structures represent the principles many patriots hold dear — service, sacrifice, and commitment to something greater than oneself.
All proceeds from this piece directly benefit Military Recreational Divers, supporting programs that help military members and veterans find healing, purpose, and connection through the water.
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This expressive painting captures a timeless view of American government architecture, rendered with bold brushstrokes and layered depth that reflect both strength and continuity. The structure stands as a symbol of governance, sacrifice, and the enduring ideals upon which the nation was built
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This evocative painting presents a classic American government building reflected in still water, symbolizing balance, accountability, and the enduring nature of democratic ideals. Through expressive brushwork and layered color, the piece conveys both strength and introspection — a reminder that the foundations of our nation are upheld not only by structure, but by the people who serve and protect its values.
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The structure stands as a symbol of law, accountability, and the enduring pursuit of justice
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