Brush to Brillance: Interior Painting Techniques

About this event
Learn the essentials of interior painting in this beginner-friendly, hands-on class. Participants will explore proper prep work, tool selection, paint application techniques, and finishing methods to achieve a smooth, professional-looking result. From cutting in and rolling walls to understanding paint types and avoiding common mistakes, this class is perfect for anyone ready to refresh their space with confidence.
$
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