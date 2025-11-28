Brushes, Bites & Mimosas Women's Fundraising Event

A fundraising event with a day of food, fun and creativity. Step-by-step painting guided by a local artist expressing YOU as a phenomenal woman - All art supplies included - Fellowship with other phenomenal women - Full brunch & endless non-alcoholic mimosas - Take home your very own masterpiece - Recognition of some phenomenal women. Take part in a 50/50 raffle & a silent auction. Enjoy local specialty vendors, smooth jazz music and a photobooth.