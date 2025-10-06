REBUILDING THROUGH ART: Gaza Art Sale and Community Gathering

Basel El Maqosui (B. 1971, Gaza City)

"I didn't give each work a title; they are a collection under this title and text:





These are neither paintings nor artworks that we create for collectors or art enthusiasts to acquire or view. These are pieces of our bodies scattered with the shrapnel at every moment of bombardment, accompanied by the most disturbing sounds, emerging from the mouths of cannons and the missiles falling from the sky onto our homes, causing our bodies to scatter along with them. They are our screams that emerge and hurt our throats. They are made of coal, ink, and colors shaped by our blood. They are the smiles of our children that vanished along with their schools in a time that is neither theirs. They are love, lived, at a time of war. And I am certain that love dispels fear.





I do not paint a picture of war—journalists can capture that with their cameras. My paintings are a longing for a kiss and an embrace. They are light that fills our hearts. They are testament to a genocide. They are our concerns during displacement and the anxiety of moving it from one place to another, and the fear of it, as if it were a family member.





Will we survive to present this work and witness you contemplate it? If I am among you then I am brave, and if I am not, then I am a martyr in my last art residency."

-Basel El Maqosui

2023-2024-2025

