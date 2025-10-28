Bryan Community School's Silent Auction for Student Activity Fund

Starting bid
🎲 Family Game Night Bundle 🎲
Get ready for laughter, chaos, and fun with this ultimate family game night package! Enjoy two hit party games — Throw Throw Burrito and Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza — perfect for all ages and guaranteed to bring out your competitive (and goofy!) side. Plus, this bundle includes two tickets to the Great Plains Game Festival, where you can discover even more amazing games to play together!
Starting bid
🍷 Wine & Cheese Lover’s Experience for Two 🧀
Indulge in a delightful tasting for two at James Arthur Vineyards—enjoy a curated flight of their award-winning wines, then take home a gourmet cheese & wine basket to extend the experience. A perfect pairing of velvety wines and artisanal cheeses—just for you. Cheers!
Starting bid
🛏️ Luxurious Sleep Upgrade: High-Profile Cooling Pillow 💤
Experience premium comfort with the Rize Home “RZ High Dual Cool Pillow” — featuring a high-profile design, removable memory foam insert for customizable support, and a breathable Cool-Touch temperature-regulating cover. Perfect for side and back sleepers looking to elevate their rest.
Starting bid
🛏️ Luxurious Sleep Upgrade: High-Profile Cooling Pillow 💤
Experience premium comfort with the Rize Home “RZ High Dual Cool Pillow” — featuring a high-profile design, removable memory foam insert for customizable support, and a breathable Cool-Touch temperature-regulating cover. Perfect for side and back sleepers looking to elevate their rest.
Starting bid
🛁 Pamper-Yourself Package 💆♀️
Indulge in a luxurious self-care moment with this White Tea scented trio from Aria Rose Bath Co. — a lush lotion to nourish your skin, a fragrant hand-soap to elevate your everyday routine, and a soothing room spray to refresh your space. All lovingly handcrafted in small batches with clean ingredients for a truly elevated experience.
Starting bid
👟 $50 Lincoln Running Co. Gift Certificate 🏃♀️
Step into comfort and style with $50 to spend at Lincoln Running Co., your local hub for top-quality running shoes, apparel, and gear. Whether you’re a seasoned runner or just hitting the trail for fun, this gift card will help you find the perfect fit to keep you moving!
Starting bid
👟 $50 Lincoln Running Co. Gift Certificate 🏃♀️
Step into comfort and style with $50 to spend at Lincoln Running Co., your local hub for top-quality running shoes, apparel, and gear. Whether you’re a seasoned runner or just hitting the trail for fun, this gift card will help you find the perfect fit to keep you moving!
Starting bid
🏒 Lincoln Stars Hockey Tickets for Four ⭐
Feel the chill of the rink and the thrill of the game with four tickets to a Lincoln Stars hockey matchup! Cheer on the Stars at the Ice Box as they battle it out on the ice — an exciting night of fast-paced action and hometown pride for the whole family or your favorite crew of fans!
Starting bid
🦒 Family Fun at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo! 🐧
Enjoy a day of wild adventures with a Family 4-Pack of admission tickets to the Lincoln Children’s Zoo! Explore up-close animal encounters, hands-on exhibits, and unforgettable experiences perfect for kids and adults alike. A great way to make lasting memories together!
Starting bid
🎳 FIVE $10 Gift Cards to Parkway Lanes 🌟
Roll into fun at Parkway Lanes! This $10 gift card gives you a chance to enjoy bowling, snacks, and good times for you and friends or family. Strike up some laughs, enjoy the alley atmosphere, and make it a memorable outing. Bid now and get your game on!
Starting bid
🕳️ Robber’s Cave Tour for Two 🗝️
Discover Lincoln’s hidden underground world with two adult admissions to Robber’s Cave Tours! Explore the winding sandstone tunnels, hear fascinating stories of outlaws and prohibition history, and experience one of Nebraska’s most unique attractions. A perfect adventure for history buffs and explorers alike!
Starting bid
🎳 Sun Valley Lanes & Games Fun Package ⛳
Get ready for nonstop fun with one hour of bowling (shoe rental included) and one hour of mini golf for up to six adults at Sun Valley Lanes & Games! Perfect for a friends’ night out or family adventure — strike, putt, and play your way to an unforgettable good time!
Starting bid
👕 Raygun T-Shirt Bundle 🌟
Show off your style (and your sense of humor) with this Raygun T-Shirt Bundle! Featuring the brand’s signature witty designs and super-soft fabric, these tees are perfect for anyone who loves bold statements and Midwest pride. Comfortable, clever, and totally conversation-starting — just like you!
Starting bid
🎉 Lost in Fun! Punch Card Package 🤸♂️
Keep the fun going again and again with two Fun Pass punch cards to Lost in Fun! Each card offers multiple visits of high-energy excitement — from trampolines and inflatables to epic play zones. The perfect way to keep kids active, smiling, and entertained all year long!
Starting bid
⛽ Fuel Up with Casey’s! 🚗
Hit the road with two $25 gift cards to Casey’s — perfect for filling your tank, grabbing a slice of pizza, or stocking up on road-trip snacks. Convenient, tasty, and always nearby — this package keeps you fueled for whatever adventure comes next!
Starting bid
🎃 Handmade Trick-or-Treat Door Hanger 🕸️
Welcome the spooky season in style with this handcrafted Trick-or-Treat door hanger from Doors & More! Featuring festive Halloween flair and charming handmade detail, it’s the perfect way to add a touch of fun to your fall décor.
Starting bid
👼 Handmade Angel Door Hanger ✨
Add a touch of grace to your home with this beautifully handcrafted Angel Door Hanger from Doors & More. Perfect for the holidays or year-round inspiration, this charming piece brings warmth, faith, and handmade artistry to any doorway.
Starting bid
💇♀️ Salon Luxury Gift Set 💫
Treat your hair and skin to the best with this premium collection of Matrix, Joico, and Hempz salon products donated by Trendz Hair Studio! Enjoy professional-quality care, nourishing ingredients, and heavenly scents — everything you need to feel refreshed, revitalized, and ready to shine.
Starting bid
🛍️ Trader Joe’s Sweet & Savory Tote Bundle 🍫🧀
Enjoy the best of Trader Joe’s with this delicious assortment of sweet and savory favorites, all packed in a stylish embroidered tote bag! From snacks and treats to pantry staples, this bundle is perfect for foodies who love flavor and fun.
Starting bid
🌮 $25 Gift Card to Hacienda Real 🎉
Savor the flavors of authentic Mexican cuisine with a $25 gift card to Hacienda Real! Enjoy delicious family favorites — from sizzling fajitas to fresh margaritas — in a warm, welcoming atmosphere perfect for any occasion.
Starting bid
💎 Handmade Earrings by Wyatt’s Designs ✨
Add a touch of artistry to your look with these handcrafted earrings from Wyatt’s Designs. Each pair is uniquely made with care and creativity — a perfect blend of modern style and handmade charm. Beautiful, lightweight, and one-of-a-kind — just like the person who wears them!
Starting bid
🪶 Handmade Ornament & Beaded Lanyard by Susan Townsend ✨
Celebrate craftsmanship and culture with this beautiful handmade ornament featuring sage and a beaded lanyard created by Native American advocate Susan Townsend. Each piece reflects care, tradition, and artistry — a meaningful addition to your home or a thoughtful gift that carries both beauty and purpose.
Starting bid
🎄 Grinch-Themed Christmas Décor Bundle 💚
Bring a touch of Whoville cheer to your holidays with this Grinch-themed home décor bundle! Featuring festive pieces inspired by everyone’s favorite holiday mischief-maker, this set is perfect for adding playful, heart-growing spirit to your Christmas celebrations.
Starting bid
🎰 20 Nebraska Lottery Scratch Tickets 💵
Test your luck and have some fun with 20 Nebraska Lottery Scratch Tickets! Whether you’re chasing a big win or just love the thrill of the reveal, this prize offers plenty of chances to strike it rich — and maybe make your holiday a little brighter!
Starting bid
🌿 $50 Gift Card to Campbell’s Nurseries 🌸
Bring your garden dreams to life with a $50 gift card to Campbell’s Nurseries! Choose from beautiful plants, garden décor, and expert advice to make your outdoor (or indoor!) space flourish. Perfect for any green thumb or nature lover!
Starting bid
Enhance your natural beauty with a full set of luxurious eyelash extensions from Amazing Lash Studio! Relax while the experts create your perfect look — from natural and fluttery to bold and dramatic. Wake up every day with effortlessly stunning lashes!
Starting bid
🎨 Original Painting by Tina Sovereign 🌅
Add warmth and beauty to your home with this original framed painting by artist Tina Sovereign. Featuring a stunning sunset over tranquil waters, this one-of-a-kind piece captures the serenity of nature in rich, vibrant color — a perfect addition to any art lover’s collection.
Starting bid
🎯 $100 Scheels Gift Card 🏆
Gear up for adventure with a $100 gift card to Scheels! Whether you’re shopping for sports gear, outdoor essentials, fashion, or fan favorites, Scheels has something for everyone. Perfect for athletes, outdoor lovers, or anyone who loves top-quality brands and hometown service!
Starting bid
⛳ Golf for Four at Hidden Valley Golf Club 🏌️♀️
Enjoy a day on the greens with golf for four at Hidden Valley Golf Club, complete with two carts! Take in the scenic fairways, challenge your skills, and relax with friends for a fun and unforgettable round at one of Nebraska’s premier courses.
Starting bid
🏌️♀️ Golf for Four at Crooked Creek Golf Course ⛳
Grab your clubs and your crew for golf for four at Crooked Creek Golf Course, complete with two carts! Enjoy a day of fresh air, friendly competition, and scenic fairways at one of Lincoln’s favorite courses — perfect for golfers of all skill levels.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!