Bryan Middle Music Trivia Silent Auction

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Starting bid
The winner's student will have donuts provided for the class of their choice.
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The winner's student will get pizza delivered to them for their table of 8 at lunch.
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The winner's student will get a daily treat for their table of 8 at lunch. Treats will include dilly bars from DQ, pretzels, Swig drinks, Crumbl Cookies, and Bahama Bucks.
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The winner's student will get to pick what to watch for an entire week at lunch. Note: channel must be approved by administration.
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4 Reserved Front Row Seats for Choir Performances (Fall, Winter, and Spring) for the 26/27 school year.
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4 Reserved Front Row Seats for 6th Band Performances (Winter and Spring) for the 26/27 school year.
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4 Reserved Front Row Seats for the 7th/8th Grade Band Performance (Winter and Spring) for the 26/27 school year.
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4 Reserved Front Row Seats for Fall & Spring Plays for the 26/27 School Year. You pick which show performance for each play.
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The winner's student will get to push the April 17th coffee cart and grab a treat.
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The winner's student will lead the pledge and tell a joke on the morning announcements for a week.
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The winner's student will get to feed the fish in the big tank for a week.
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The winner's student will spend an hour with Rocky (Dr. Ridling’s snake). Hold, feed, and take care of Rocky for an hour!
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1 Reserved VIP Parking Spot for one of your student's band concerts for the 26/27 school year.
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Novel Neighbor "Be A Bookseller"
Ages 8+
SPEND TWO HOURS IN THE PLACE WHERE BOOKS, ART, & PEOPLE MEET!
- Help customers find books & gifts they will love
-Select all your favorite books to display on your personal bookshelf
-Assist with activities, events, & behind the scenes projects
-Sample a sweet from our local vendors
-Enjoy our employee discount on all your
purchases for the day! (Woohoo!)
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A family Photo Session with JS Photography STL and $100 Gift Card at The Great Frame up to frame your families new pictures. ($325 Value)
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Stay at the The Villas at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort during Fall Break 2026 : Oct 17-24
Experience 7 nights of timeless charm and luxury at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort, one of Walt Disney World’s most iconic and elegant resorts. Resort studio resort view room. Inspired by Victorian-era architecture, this beautiful waterfront resort features grand white buildings, red gabled roofs, lush gardens, and stunning views of Cinderella Castle across Seven Seas Lagoon.
Guests enjoy upscale dining, live lobby music, a full-service spa, multiple pools with waterslides, and easy transportation to Magic Kingdom via monorail or scenic boat ride. With its refined atmosphere, exceptional service, and unbeatable location, the Grand Floridian offers a truly magical and memorable Disney vacation.
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One 18 hole round of Golf for four players. Tee times must be made through the Whitmoore Golf Shop. Tee times can be any time Tuesday-Thursday based on availability and after 1:30pm on Friday. Saturday and Sunday based on availability.
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$25 at Session tacos and 4 Lawn Seats with parking at Hollywood Amphitheater.
You will receive a Lawn Ticket Package for four (4) for one of the GREAT shows produced by LIVE NATION at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, during the
2026 season.
This Lawn Ticket Package includes:
• Four (4) tickets on the Lawn
• General Parking for one (1) car
To redeem this offer, simply present the certificate to the HOLLYWOOD CASINO AMPHITHEATER box office at least 24 hours prior to the show (THIS CERTIFICATE IS NOT VALID THE DAY OF THE SHOW). Four (4) lawn tickets will be issued to you. This is subject to availability or the artist's contract.
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The winner will get a Kona Ice Party with up to 50 kiddie cups. ($200 Value)
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A Rec Hall party for up-to 8 people that includes the following:
• Entry to the venue for 8 people
• A 30-minute experience for all 8 people in our world-class virtual reality space. Choose from one of the 10 available
games
• 3 pizzas of your choice
• 1 drink for each person
(The total retail value is approximately $500.)
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Winner will receive 8-bottle in-home wine samplings for up to 12 people from PRP Wine International (estimated value: $415).
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Winner will receive 8-bottle in-home wine samplings for up to 12 people from PRP Wine International (estimated value: $415).
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$5,000 Exclusive Family Portrait Experience & Luxury Hotel Stay. Experience a commissioned 20" quality family portrait personal created by world- renowned Bradford Portraits. Complemented by a luxurious hotel stay in New York, Miami or Newport Beach.
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Get ready to shine! This fun-filled basket includes teeth whitening gel pens, trendy scrunchies, stylish sunglasses, and a generous $2,000 certificate toward comprehensive orthodontic treatment (New Patients Only, Offer valid for 1 treatment plan only. Not valid with coupons, discounts, or offers. Cannot be split between patients. Cannot be combined with insurance. Certificate expires within 1 year after received). Bid big! This is a winning opportunity to invest in confidence and level up your smile!
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An Adventure for everyone in the Family (over $800 Value)
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4 Battlehawks tickets $250 Value for 2026 games
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Spirited Event at Cardinal Sin Distillery for up to 20 People. Come Enjoy a Discussion on Distillation and a Tasting of Several Fine Spirits at a Local Craft Distillery. Located on Historic Main Street in St. Charles, MO ($400 Value)
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2 Tickets to Dirtwire On March 31, 2026 at the Old Rock House and a $50 Gift Card to 4 Hands Brewery. All Ages Show. Dirtwire is a San Francisco Bay Area-based band known for their unique fusion of experimental electronic music, delta blues, Americana, and world music. Often described as "swamptronica" or "electro-twang," ($200 value)
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2 tickets to see the Cleverlys March 20, 2026. Direct from the remote hills of Cane Spur, Arkansas, comes The Cleverlys—a one-of-a-kind comedy and music experience that The New York Times describes as a mix of Earl Scruggs, Dolly Parton, and Spinal Tap. Led by the incomparable Dr. Digger Cleverly, this “faux-family” band of master musicians delivers world-class bluegrass covers of everything from Beyoncé to Psy. Don’t miss the show Rolling Stone calls a “hilariously off-kilter hybrid of The Office and Homer & Jethro” ($200)
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Kansas City Bound (over a $450 Value)
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Lyndells Institute - A private 2-hour Self Defense class for 30 people. Located in Weldon Spring. ($175 value)
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Kinetic Tapestry- ONE SESSION AERIAL CIRCUS CLASS- 8 week session taught by Kinetic Tapestry Physical Theater Company. ($200 value)
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A Night out Streets of St. Charles ($650 Value)
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4 Decorative Seasonal Wreaths
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Escapology @ Kokomo Joe's
Top Golf
Urban Air
First Watch
Domino's
Museum of Illusions
Chicken 'n Pickle
McDonald's
Starting bid
$1000 off any new full treatment
Electric Toothbrush
Floride rinse and mouthwash
4 toothbrush head covers
Kids and adults toothpastes
2 individual toothbrushes
Chapstick
Glide flosspicks
Extra gum and Ice Breakers Mints
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