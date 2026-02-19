Hosted by

Bryan Middle PTO

About this event

Sales closed

Bryan Middle Music Trivia Silent Auction

Pick-up location

605 Independence Rd, Weldon Spring, MO 63304, USA

Donut Party for a Class item
Donut Party for a Class
$15

Starting bid

The winner's student will have donuts provided for the class of their choice.

Pizza Party for Lunch Table item
Pizza Party for Lunch Table
$25

Starting bid

The winner's student will get pizza delivered to them for their table of 8 at lunch.

VIP lunch table for a week - Daily treats item
VIP lunch table for a week - Daily treats
$50

Starting bid

The winner's student will get a daily treat for their table of 8 at lunch. Treats will include dilly bars from DQ, pretzels, Swig drinks, Crumbl Cookies, and Bahama Bucks.

Be the Master of Channels at Lunch item
Be the Master of Channels at Lunch
$15

Starting bid

The winner's student will get to pick what to watch for an entire week at lunch. Note: channel must be approved by administration.

4 Reserved Seats for Choir Performances item
4 Reserved Seats for Choir Performances
$25

Starting bid

4 Reserved Front Row Seats for Choir Performances (Fall, Winter, and Spring) for the 26/27 school year.

4 Reserved Seats for 6th Grade Band Performances item
4 Reserved Seats for 6th Grade Band Performances
$25

Starting bid

4 Reserved Front Row Seats for 6th Band Performances (Winter and Spring) for the 26/27 school year.

4 Reserved Seats for 7th/8th Grade Band Performance item
4 Reserved Seats for 7th/8th Grade Band Performance
$25

Starting bid

4 Reserved Front Row Seats for the 7th/8th Grade Band Performance (Winter and Spring) for the 26/27 school year.

4 Reserved Seats for Fall & Spring Plays item
4 Reserved Seats for Fall & Spring Plays
$25

Starting bid

4 Reserved Front Row Seats for Fall & Spring Plays for the 26/27 School Year. You pick which show performance for each play.

Push the coffee cart and get a treat item
Push the coffee cart and get a treat
$5

Starting bid

The winner's student will get to push the April 17th coffee cart and grab a treat.

Lead the pledge and tell a joke on the morning announcements item
Lead the pledge and tell a joke on the morning announcements
$5

Starting bid

The winner's student will lead the pledge and tell a joke on the morning announcements for a week.

Feed the fish in the big tank for a week item
Feed the fish in the big tank for a week
$5

Starting bid

The winner's student will get to feed the fish in the big tank for a week.

Spend an hour with Rocky (Dr. Ridling’s snake) item
Spend an hour with Rocky (Dr. Ridling’s snake)
$5

Starting bid

The winner's student will spend an hour with Rocky (Dr. Ridling’s snake). Hold, feed, and take care of Rocky for an hour!

Reserved VIP Parking Spot for Band Concerts item
Reserved VIP Parking Spot for Band Concerts
$25

Starting bid

1 Reserved VIP Parking Spot for one of your student's band concerts for the 26/27 school year.

Novel Neighbor "Be A Bookseller" item
Novel Neighbor "Be A Bookseller"
$25

Starting bid

Novel Neighbor "Be A Bookseller"

Ages 8+

SPEND TWO HOURS IN THE PLACE WHERE BOOKS, ART, & PEOPLE MEET!


- Help customers find books & gifts they will love

-Select all your favorite books to display on your personal bookshelf

-Assist with activities, events, & behind the scenes projects

-Sample a sweet from our local vendors

-Enjoy our employee discount on all your

purchases for the day! (Woohoo!)

JS Photography STL Family Session w/ Frame GC item
JS Photography STL Family Session w/ Frame GC
$100

Starting bid

A family Photo Session with JS Photography STL and $100 Gift Card at The Great Frame up to frame your families new pictures. ($325 Value)

The Villas at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort Oct 17-24 item
The Villas at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort Oct 17-24
$500

Starting bid

Stay at the The Villas at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort during Fall Break 2026 : Oct 17-24


Experience 7 nights of timeless charm and luxury at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort, one of Walt Disney World’s most iconic and elegant resorts. Resort studio resort view room. Inspired by Victorian-era architecture, this beautiful waterfront resort features grand white buildings, red gabled roofs, lush gardens, and stunning views of Cinderella Castle across Seven Seas Lagoon.


Guests enjoy upscale dining, live lobby music, a full-service spa, multiple pools with waterslides, and easy transportation to Magic Kingdom via monorail or scenic boat ride. With its refined atmosphere, exceptional service, and unbeatable location, the Grand Floridian offers a truly magical and memorable Disney vacation.

Foursome Golf at Whitmoor Country Club item
Foursome Golf at Whitmoor Country Club
$100

Starting bid

One 18 hole round of Golf for four players. Tee times must be made through the Whitmoore Golf Shop. Tee times can be any time Tuesday-Thursday based on availability and after 1:30pm on Friday. Saturday and Sunday based on availability.

Dinner and a Concert item
Dinner and a Concert
$75

Starting bid

$25 at Session tacos and 4 Lawn Seats with parking at Hollywood Amphitheater.


You will receive a Lawn Ticket Package for four (4) for one of the GREAT shows produced by LIVE NATION at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, during the

2026 season.

This Lawn Ticket Package includes:

• Four (4) tickets on the Lawn

• General Parking for one (1) car


To redeem this offer, simply present the certificate to the HOLLYWOOD CASINO AMPHITHEATER box office at least 24 hours prior to the show (THIS CERTIFICATE IS NOT VALID THE DAY OF THE SHOW). Four (4) lawn tickets will be issued to you. This is subject to availability or the artist's contract.

Kona Ice Party item
Kona Ice Party
$50

Starting bid

The winner will get a Kona Ice Party with up to 50 kiddie cups. ($200 Value)

Rec Hall Package item
Rec Hall Package
$175

Starting bid

A Rec Hall party for up-to 8 people that includes the following:

• Entry to the venue for 8 people

• A 30-minute experience for all 8 people in our world-class virtual reality space. Choose from one of the 10 available

games

• 3 pizzas of your choice

• 1 drink for each person

(The total retail value is approximately $500.)

1 Private at Home Wine Tasting item
1 Private at Home Wine Tasting
$125

Starting bid

Winner will receive 8-bottle in-home wine samplings for up to 12 people from PRP Wine International (estimated value: $415).

1 Private at Home Wine Tasting item
1 Private at Home Wine Tasting
$125

Starting bid

Winner will receive 8-bottle in-home wine samplings for up to 12 people from PRP Wine International (estimated value: $415).

Renaissance Style Portraits by Bradford item
Renaissance Style Portraits by Bradford
$300

Starting bid

$5,000 Exclusive Family Portrait Experience & Luxury Hotel Stay. Experience a commissioned 20" quality family portrait personal created by world- renowned Bradford Portraits. Complemented by a luxurious hotel stay in New York, Miami or Newport Beach.

Otto Orthodontist Ultimate Smile Basket item
Otto Orthodontist Ultimate Smile Basket item
Otto Orthodontist Ultimate Smile Basket
$500

Starting bid

Get ready to shine! This fun-filled basket includes teeth whitening gel pens, trendy scrunchies, stylish sunglasses, and a generous $2,000 certificate toward comprehensive orthodontic treatment (New Patients Only, Offer valid for 1 treatment plan only. Not valid with coupons, discounts, or offers. Cannot be split between patients. Cannot be combined with insurance. Certificate expires within 1 year after received). Bid big! This is a winning opportunity to invest in confidence and level up your smile!

An Adventure for everyone in the Family item
An Adventure for everyone in the Family
$150

Starting bid

An Adventure for everyone in the Family (over $800 Value)

  • Holiday World - 2 - 1 day passes to Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari.($154 Value)
  • St. Charles County Water Park - 10 passes to Waplehorst and/or Blanchette Water Park, ($175 Value)
  • Mermac Caverns - 2 adult tickets guided tour ($130 Value)
  • Adventure of Intrigue - two Adventure Passes (valued at $70) 
  • Activate- 5 Visits/ 5 people ($150 Value)
  • Sky Zone - 4 - 90 minute vouchers, 4 free icee ($95 value)
  • Painted Pot - $10 GC
  • Great Skate - 4 free Skate lessons
  • Sweet Spot Cafe - $25 GC
  • Gioia's Deli - $40 GC
  • Pizza Ranch - 1 BOGO Large Pizza
  • QT - $25 Gift Card
  • QT - 4 free Drink Cards
  • Dairy Queen - 4 Free cones
  • Kona Ice - 2 klassic kona ice
  • Mcdonalds - 4 Coupon
Football Fever item
Football Fever
$75

Starting bid

4 Battlehawks tickets $250 Value for 2026 games


Spirits Tasting for up to 20 item
Spirits Tasting for up to 20
$150

Starting bid

Spirited Event at Cardinal Sin Distillery for up to 20 People. Come Enjoy a Discussion on Distillation and a Tasting of Several Fine Spirits at a Local Craft Distillery. Located on Historic Main Street in St. Charles, MO ($400 Value)

The Dirtwire at The Old Rock House March 31, 2026 item
The Dirtwire at The Old Rock House March 31, 2026
$75

Starting bid

2 Tickets to Dirtwire On March 31, 2026 at the Old Rock House and a $50 Gift Card to 4 Hands Brewery. All Ages Show. Dirtwire is a San Francisco Bay Area-based band known for their unique fusion of experimental electronic music, delta blues, Americana, and world music. Often described as "swamptronica" or "electro-twang," ($200 value)

The Cleverlys at The Sovergn on March 20, 2026 item
The Cleverlys at The Sovergn on March 20, 2026
$75

Starting bid

2 tickets to see the Cleverlys March 20, 2026. Direct from the remote hills of Cane Spur, Arkansas, comes The Cleverlys—a one-of-a-kind comedy and music experience that The New York Times describes as a mix of Earl Scruggs, Dolly Parton, and Spinal Tap. Led by the incomparable Dr. Digger Cleverly, this “faux-family” band of master musicians delivers world-class bluegrass covers of everything from Beyoncé to Psy. Don’t miss the show Rolling Stone calls a “hilariously off-kilter hybrid of The Office and Homer & Jethro” ($200)

Kansas City Bound item
Kansas City Bound
$150

Starting bid

Kansas City Bound (over a $450 Value)


  • Kansas City Royals - 4 DR - Ticket Vouchers (at least a $96 Value)
  • Royals Stadium Tour - 4 guests on a non-gameday (no home game). ($100)
  • Jaegers Paint Ball - 2 Paint Ball, 4 laser tags ($75)
  • Kansas City Zoo - 4 Tickets ($88)
  • Museum of toys and miniatures - 4 tickets ($36)
  • Firebirds - $25 GC
  • Shake Shack - $25 GC
  • QT - $25
  • 7 Brew - 2 Free Medium Drinks
  • QT - 4 Drink Cards
  • McDonalds - Coupons



2-Hour Self Defense Class for up to 30 People item
2-Hour Self Defense Class for up to 30 People
$75

Starting bid

Lyndells Institute - A private 2-hour Self Defense class for 30 people. Located in Weldon Spring. ($175 value)

Kinetic Tapestry - AERIAL CIRCUS CLASS item
Kinetic Tapestry - AERIAL CIRCUS CLASS
$75

Starting bid

Kinetic Tapestry- ONE SESSION AERIAL CIRCUS CLASS- 8 week session taught by Kinetic Tapestry Physical Theater Company. ($200 value)

A Night out at Streets of St. Charles item
A Night out at Streets of St. Charles item
A Night out at Streets of St. Charles
$150

Starting bid

A Night out Streets of St. Charles ($650 Value)

  • Christina Salon $100 GC and product ($350)
  • Sauce on the Side - 1 Calzone or bite ($13)
  • Funny Bone - 2 tickets ($125)
  • Massage Lux - 1 hour massage or Facial ($115)
  • Narwhals - $25
  • PF Changs - $25
Four Seasons Wreaths item
Four Seasons Wreaths item
Four Seasons Wreaths
$50

Starting bid

4 Decorative Seasonal Wreaths

  • Spring
  • Summer
  • Fall
  • Winter
Spring Break Fun item
Spring Break Fun
$150

Starting bid

Escapology @ Kokomo Joe's

  • 1 Escape Room for 4 players ($146)

Top Golf

  • $50 off game play

Urban Air

  • 4 Free Ultimate Passes

First Watch

  • 1 Buy 1 Get 1 Free entree

Domino's

  • Unlimited Buy 1 Get 1 Free Large Pizza thru June 2026

Museum of Illusions

  • 4 tickets

Chicken 'n Pickle

  • 1 hour court time, 4 paddles/ball rental, 2 appetizers ($95)

McDonald's

  • 6 coupons
Bankhead Orthodontics item
Bankhead Orthodontics
$250

Starting bid

$1000 off any new full treatment

Electric Toothbrush

Floride rinse and mouthwash

4 toothbrush head covers

Kids and adults toothpastes

2 individual toothbrushes

Chapstick

Glide flosspicks

Extra gum and Ice Breakers Mints

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