Bryan Middle Music Trivia Silent Auction

Stay at the The Villas at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort during Fall Break 2026 : Oct 17-24





Experience 7 nights of timeless charm and luxury at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort, one of Walt Disney World’s most iconic and elegant resorts. Resort studio resort view room. Inspired by Victorian-era architecture, this beautiful waterfront resort features grand white buildings, red gabled roofs, lush gardens, and stunning views of Cinderella Castle across Seven Seas Lagoon.





Guests enjoy upscale dining, live lobby music, a full-service spa, multiple pools with waterslides, and easy transportation to Magic Kingdom via monorail or scenic boat ride. With its refined atmosphere, exceptional service, and unbeatable location, the Grand Floridian offers a truly magical and memorable Disney vacation.