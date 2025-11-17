Down the Rabbit Hole: Spring Fling Auction Teaser

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About this event
Starting bid
Two courtside tickets to watch the Lady Longhorns take on Texas A&M on Sunday, January 18th — and it’s all up for grabs!
Your tickets includes food and parking, and when we say food, we mean a full dessert bar (yum!). Drinks are not included.
This experience would make an amazing holiday gift for the Longhorn or Aggie fan in your life — or the perfect treat for yourself!
A huge thank-you to parent Anne Kringen for this fantastic donation!
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