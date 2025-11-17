Down the Rabbit Hole: Spring Fling Auction Teaser

Two courtside tickets to watch the Lady Longhorns take on Texas A&M on Sunday, January 18th — and it’s all up for grabs!

Your tickets includes food and parking, and when we say food, we mean a full dessert bar (yum!). Drinks are not included.

This experience would make an amazing holiday gift for the Longhorn or Aggie fan in your life — or the perfect treat for yourself!

A huge thank-you to parent Anne Kringen for this fantastic donation!