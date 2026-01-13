Fairfield America Legion Riders

Hosted by

Fairfield America Legion Riders

About this event

Brylee Sharp Benefit Silent Auction

Pick-up location

411 SW 4th St, Fairfield, IL 62837, USA

The Tin Cup
$10

Starting bid

Gift Certificate to The Tin Cup in Noble for $10

The Tin Cup
$10

Starting bid

Gift Certificate for $10 to The Tin Cup in Noble

Dairy Queen
$5

Starting bid

$5 Gift Certificate to Dairy Queen in Flora

Dairy Queen
$5

Starting bid

$5 Dairy Queen Gift Certificate

The Oil Can
$25

Starting bid

Basic Service Oil Change Gift Certificate to The Oil Can in Flora

DeWalt Leaf Blower Battery Operated
$50

Starting bid

Dewalt Leaf Blower Battery Operated

AJ's Texicana Resturant
$25

Starting bid

$25 Gift Certificate for AJ's Texicana Resturant

Gift Certificate La Fuente
$40

Starting bid

Gift Certificate to La Fuente Mexican Restaurant either Flora or Fairfield.

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