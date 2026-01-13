Brylee Sharp Benefit Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Gift Certificate to The Tin Cup in Noble for $10
Starting bid
Gift Certificate for $10 to The Tin Cup in Noble
Starting bid
$5 Gift Certificate to Dairy Queen in Flora
Starting bid
$5 Dairy Queen Gift Certificate
Starting bid
Basic Service Oil Change Gift Certificate to The Oil Can in Flora
Starting bid
Dewalt Leaf Blower Battery Operated
Starting bid
$25 Gift Certificate for AJ's Texicana Resturant
Starting bid
Gift Certificate to La Fuente Mexican Restaurant either Flora or Fairfield.
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