BSA Scout Troop 374's Shop

Family Food Fund Replenishment item
Family Food Fund Replenishment
Pay what you can

Fund the Food Fund for you or your Scout! Please indicate the FAMILY NAME to credit. This is per FAMILY, not individual.

Scout Account Replenishment item
Scout Account Replenishment
Pay what you can

This is the individual activity account for each Scout (adult and youth). Fundraising shares are deposited here. Activity costs for each individual are debited from this individual running account.

2026 Summer Camp Payment item
2026 Summer Camp Payment
Pay what you can

2026 Summer Camp is 4th Session. July 6 - July 15, 2026 at H. Roe Bartle Scout Reservation in Osceola, Missouri on Truman Lake.


Youth and Fulltime Adults are $470 each.

Part Time adults are $70 per day, each.

(A full-time spot, can be shared by 2 part time adults, if scheduling works with no overlap.)


You are welcome to make payments towards your Summer Camp expense as you are able, Missy can give balances at most Scout meetings or via email.

Adult Registration / Recharter item
Adult Registration / Recharter
$104

Adult Yearly Registration Dues

Youth Registration / Recharter item
Youth Registration / Recharter
$124

Youth Yearly Registration Dues

Small White Trash Bags item
Small White Trash Bags
$12

White - 65 pieces per roll.

Medium Yellow Trash Bags item
Medium Yellow Trash Bags
$12

Yellow - 25 pieces per roll.

Large Blue Trash Bags item
Large Blue Trash Bags
$12

Blue - 16 pieces per roll.

Do Not Use - Quick Payment item
Do Not Use - Quick Payment
$20

Generic Quick Payment - For Tap to Pay only.

