BSA Scout Troop 374's Shop

Fund the Food Fund for you or your Scout! Please indicate the FAMILY NAME to credit. This is per FAMILY, not individual.
This is the individual activity account for each Scout (adult and youth). Fundraising shares are deposited here. Activity costs for each individual are debited from this individual running account.
2026 Summer Camp is 4th Session. July 6 - July 15, 2026 at H. Roe Bartle Scout Reservation in Osceola, Missouri on Truman Lake.
Youth and Fulltime Adults are $470 each.
Part Time adults are $70 per day, each.
(A full-time spot, can be shared by 2 part time adults, if scheduling works with no overlap.)
You are welcome to make payments towards your Summer Camp expense as you are able, Missy can give balances at most Scout meetings or via email.
Adult Yearly Registration Dues
Youth Yearly Registration Dues
White - 65 pieces per roll.
Yellow - 25 pieces per roll.
Blue - 16 pieces per roll.
Generic Quick Payment - For Tap to Pay only.
