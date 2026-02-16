BSA Troop 250's Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Escape the daily grind and immerse yourself in the beauty of Ohio's finest landscapes with a Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District (MWCD) Gift Certificate. Whether you prefer a rustic tent site or a cozy cabin, your next getaway starts here.
Redeemable for Camping or Cabin Rentals at:
Did You Know? The MWCD manages over 54,000 acres of land and water, making it one of the premier destinations for hiking, boating, and relaxation in the region.
Starting bid
Get ready to cheer on the Akron RubberDucks at 7 17 Credit Union Park (formerly Canal Park). Grab your peanuts and Cracker Jacks for an unforgettable night of Double-A baseball action!
Fun Fact: The RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. You’ll be watching the future stars of the Major Leagues right here in Akron!
Starting bid
Enjoy a wild day out at the Akron Zoo with this exclusive ticket package. From the snow leopards to the red pandas, adventure is waiting for you!
Pro Tip: Make sure to visit the Landon & Cynthia Knight Pride Ridge to see the African lions—they are most active in the cooler morning hours!
Starting bid
You’ve just scored the ultimate Cleveland Monsters fan experience. Gear up, head to the Rocket Mortgage Field House, and get ready to bring the noise!
Ready to claim your seats and swag? It’s simple:
Note: Tickets and merchandise are subject to availability, so we recommend redeeming your voucher early to snag the best seats!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!