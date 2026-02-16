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BSA Troop 250

About this event

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BSA Troop 250's Silent Auction

Great Outdoor Adventure item
Great Outdoor Adventure
$1

Starting bid

🌲 Your Great Outdoors Adventure Awaits! 🌲

Escape the daily grind and immerse yourself in the beauty of Ohio's finest landscapes with a Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District (MWCD) Gift Certificate. Whether you prefer a rustic tent site or a cozy cabin, your next getaway starts here.

Gift Value: $100.00

Redeemable for Camping or Cabin Rentals at:

  • Atwood Lake
  • Charles Mill Lake 🛶
  • Clendening Lake 🎣
  • Piedmont Lake 🌄
  • Pleasant Hill Lake 🐎
  • Seneca Lake 🏊
  • Tappan Lake 🌲

Important Details:

  • Valid Through: February 28, 2027
  • Perfect For: Weekend escapes, family reunions, or a quiet solo retreat into nature.


Did You Know? The MWCD manages over 54,000 acres of land and water, making it one of the premier destinations for hiking, boating, and relaxation in the region.



Akron Rubber Ducks item
Akron Rubber Ducks
$1

Starting bid

⚾ Take Me Out to the Ballgame! ⚾

Get ready to cheer on the Akron RubberDucks at 7 17 Credit Union Park (formerly Canal Park). Grab your peanuts and Cracker Jacks for an unforgettable night of Double-A baseball action!

Ticket Package Includes:

  • 4 Game Tickets
  • Total Value: $84.00
  • Redeemable for: Any 2026 Regular Season Home Game

Know Before You Go:

  • Valid Through: September 30, 2026 (Regular season ends Sept. 6)
  • Exclusions: Not valid for post-season/playoff games or non-baseball special events.
  • Pro Tip: Friday night home games feature spectacular fireworks displays—check the schedule for "Fireworks Fridays" to make the most of your four tickets!


Fun Fact: The RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. You’ll be watching the future stars of the Major Leagues right here in Akron!



Akron Zoo item
Akron Zoo
$1

Starting bid

🐾 You’re Going to the Zoo! 🐾

Enjoy a wild day out at the Akron Zoo with this exclusive ticket package. From the snow leopards to the red pandas, adventure is waiting for you!

What’s Included:

  • 2 General Admission Tickets
  • Complimentary Parking 🚗
  • Total Value: $42.00

The Fine Print:

  • Valid Through: December 31, 2026
  • Restrictions: Not valid for special events (such as Wild Lights or Boo at the Zoo).
  • Note: Please check the zoo's seasonal hours before your visit.


Pro Tip: Make sure to visit the Landon & Cynthia Knight Pride Ridge to see the African lions—they are most active in the cooler morning hours!



Cleveland Monsters item
Cleveland Monsters
$1

Starting bid

🏒 Get Ready to Unleash the Beast! 🏒

You’ve just scored the ultimate Cleveland Monsters fan experience. Gear up, head to the Rocket Mortgage Field House, and get ready to bring the noise!

What’s Included in Your Pack:

  • 4 Tickets to any home game in March or April 2026.
  • 1 Monsters Collector’s Glass (Perfect for those post-game celebrations).
  • 1 Monsters Team Flag (Wave it proud at the game or hang it at home).
  • 1 Monsters Knit Hat (Stay warm while the ice stays cold).

How to Redeem:

Ready to claim your seats and swag? It’s simple:

  1. Locate the unique voucher included with this gift.
  2. Follow the specific redemption instructions printed on the back/bottom of the voucher.
  3. Select your preferred game date in March or April and prepare for puck drop!

Note: Tickets and merchandise are subject to availability, so we recommend redeeming your voucher early to snag the best seats!


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!