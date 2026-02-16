BSA Troop 250's Silent Auction

🌲 Your Great Outdoors Adventure Awaits! 🌲

Escape the daily grind and immerse yourself in the beauty of Ohio's finest landscapes with a Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District (MWCD) Gift Certificate. Whether you prefer a rustic tent site or a cozy cabin, your next getaway starts here.

Gift Value: $100.00

Redeemable for Camping or Cabin Rentals at:

Atwood Lake ⛵

Charles Mill Lake 🛶

Clendening Lake 🎣

Piedmont Lake 🌄

Pleasant Hill Lake 🐎

Seneca Lake 🏊

Tappan Lake 🌲

Important Details:

Valid Through: February 28, 2027

Perfect For: Weekend escapes, family reunions, or a quiet solo retreat into nature.





Did You Know? The MWCD manages over 54,000 acres of land and water, making it one of the premier destinations for hiking, boating, and relaxation in the region.







