Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church

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Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church

About this raffle

CCW St Patrick's Basket & Wreath 2026

St Patrick's Wreath - One Ticket
$5

One chance to win St Patrick's Wreath.

Stop by after Saturday or Sunday mass at Blessed Sacrament Church or text Gigi at 912-655-1193 to coordinate ticket pick up. Drawing on March 1st at Grand Marshall Breakfast.

You don't need to be present to win.

St Patrick's Wreath - 3 tickets
$10

Three chances to win St Patrick's Wreath.

Stop by after Saturday or Sunday mass at Blessed Sacrament Church or text Gigi at 912-655-1193 to coordinate ticket pick up. Drawing on March 1st at Grand Marshall Breakfast.

You don't need to be present to win.

Jameson, Baileys & Celtic Honey Basket - One ticket
$10

One chance to win this containing:

Jameson 1 liter Triple Triple

Baileys Original 750ml

Celtic Honey Liqueur Blended Irish Whiskey 750ml

Smithwicks Red Ale beer 4 pack

Laroshell Irish cream & whiskey chocolates

2 Shamrock tea towels 

St. Patrick’s Day 24 plastic cups

Jameson shot glass

Jameson party beads

St Patrick’s bow pick

Stop by after Saturday or Sunday mass at Blessed Sacrament Church or text Gigi at 912-655-1193 to coordinate ticket pick up. Drawing on March 1st at Grand Marshall Breakfast.

You don't need to be present to win.

$150 value

Jameson, Baileys & Celtic Honey Basket - 3 tickets
$25

Your chance to win St Patrick's Liquor Basket containing:

Jameson 1 liter Triple Triple,

Baileys Original 750ml,

Celtic Honey Liqueur Blended Irish Whiskey 750ml,

Laroshell Irish Cream & Whiskey Chocolates,

Smithwicks Red Ale Irish beer 4 pack,

2 Shamrock tea towels 

St. Patrick’s Day 24 plastic cups

Jameson shot glass

Jameson party beads

St Patrick’s bow pick

Stop by after Saturday or Sunday mass at Blessed Sacrament Church or text Gigi at 912-655-1193 to coordinate ticket pick up. Drawing on March 1st at Grand Marshall Breakfast.

You don't need to be present to win.

$150 value

St Patrick's Basket - One Ticket
$5

One chance to win St Patrick's Themed Basket containing:

Notre Dame hooded sweatshirt child small size 8

Shamrock baseball cap

Ladies knee high socks

Care Bears socks

2 St Patrick’s scarves

St Patrick’s sequin bow tie

3 Party beads plus one flashing

Shamrock earrings, pin & wrist band

Irish Spring soap 3 pack

Goat milk shamrock soap

-       For your Kitchen-

Baileys coffee 18 count single serve K-Cup

Orange Lemon Marmalade with Irish Whiskey

Shamrock shaped good luck pasta

Tea cup and pot set

Tervis 24 oz Shamrock Tumbler

St. Patrick’s Day 24 plastic cups

Green mug

Twinings Irish Breakfast Tea

St Patrick’s reusable straw with icons

2 Shamrock kitchen towels

2 Swedish dish cloths

St Patrick’s Day lunch napkins

Shamrock daily notepad

-       Home Décor-

Kurt Adler Irish Cross Ornament

Ceramic Irish wall cross

Pot of gold tabletop sign

St Patrick’s bow pick

2 Shamrock LED lights

2 candles

Stop by after Saturday or Sunday mass at Blessed Sacrament Church or text Gigi at 912-655-1193 to coordinate ticket pick up. Drawing on March 1st at Grand Marshall Breakfast.

You don't need to be present to win.

$250 Value

St Patrick's Basket - 3 Tickets
$10

Three chances to win St Patrick's Themed Basket containing:

Notre Dame hooded sweatshirt child small size 8

Shamrock baseball cap

Ladies knee high socks

Care Bears socks

2 St Patrick’s scarves

St Patrick’s sequin bow tie

3 Party beads plus one flashing

Shamrock earrings, pin & wrist band

Irish Spring soap 3 pack

Goat milk shamrock soap

-       For your Kitchen-

Baileys coffee 18 count single serve K-Cup

Orange Lemon Marmalade with Irish Whiskey

Shamrock shaped good luck pasta

Tea cup and pot set

Tervis 24 oz Shamrock Tumbler

St. Patrick’s Day 24 plastic cups

Green mug

Twinings Irish Breakfast Tea

St Patrick’s reusable straw with icons

2 Shamrock kitchen towels

2 Swedish dish cloths

St Patrick’s Day lunch napkins

Shamrock daily notepad

-       Home Décor-

Kurt Adler Irish Cross Ornament

Ceramic Irish wall cross

Pot of gold tabletop sign

St Patrick’s bow pick

2 Shamrock LED lights

2 candles

Stop by after Saturday or Sunday mass at Blessed Sacrament Church or text Gigi at 912-655-1193 to coordinate ticket pick up. Drawing on March 1st at Grand marshall Breakfast.

You don't need to be present to win.

$250 Value

Glenlivet 12 year & Guinness Stout Beer Basket - One Ticket
$10

One change to win this basket containing:

Glenlivet 12 year with 2 glasses gift set

8 pack Guinness Drought Stout beer

Peterborough slanted basket

“Kiss Me I’m Irish” tabletop sign

Shamrock “Welcome” wall sign

2 Shamrock tea towels

2 Swedish dish cloths

St Patrick’s scarf

2 Ladies knee high socks

3 party beads

Stop by after Saturday or Sunday mass at Blessed Sacrament Church or text Gigi at 912-655-1193 to coordinate ticket pick up. Drawing on March 1st at Grand Marshall Breakfast.

You don't need to be present to win.

$150 Value

Glenlivet 12 year & Guinness Stout Beer Basket - 3 Tickets
$25

Three chances to win this basket containing:

Glenlivet 12 year with 2 glasses gift set

8 pack Guinness Drought Stout beer

Peterborough slanted basket

“Kiss Me I’m Irish” tabletop sign

Shamrock “Welcome” wall sign

2 Shamrock tea towels

2 Swedish dish cloths

St Patrick’s scarf

2 Ladies knee high socks

3 party beads

Stop by after Saturday or Sunday mass at Blessed Sacrament Church or text Gigi at 912-655-1193 to coordinate ticket pick up. Drawing on March 1st at Grand Marshall Breakfast.

You don't need to be present to win.

$150 Value

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