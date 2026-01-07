CCW St Patrick's Basket & Wreath 2026

About this raffle
One chance to win St Patrick's Wreath.
Stop by after Saturday or Sunday mass at Blessed Sacrament Church or text Gigi at 912-655-1193 to coordinate ticket pick up. Drawing on March 1st at Grand Marshall Breakfast.
You don't need to be present to win.
Three chances to win St Patrick's Wreath.
Stop by after Saturday or Sunday mass at Blessed Sacrament Church or text Gigi at 912-655-1193 to coordinate ticket pick up. Drawing on March 1st at Grand Marshall Breakfast.
You don't need to be present to win.
One chance to win this containing:
Jameson 1 liter Triple Triple
Baileys Original 750ml
Celtic Honey Liqueur Blended Irish Whiskey 750ml
Smithwicks Red Ale beer 4 pack
Laroshell Irish cream & whiskey chocolates
2 Shamrock tea towels
St. Patrick’s Day 24 plastic cups
Jameson shot glass
Jameson party beads
St Patrick’s bow pick
Stop by after Saturday or Sunday mass at Blessed Sacrament Church or text Gigi at 912-655-1193 to coordinate ticket pick up. Drawing on March 1st at Grand Marshall Breakfast.
You don't need to be present to win.
$150 value
Your chance to win St Patrick's Liquor Basket containing:
Jameson 1 liter Triple Triple,
Baileys Original 750ml,
Celtic Honey Liqueur Blended Irish Whiskey 750ml,
Laroshell Irish Cream & Whiskey Chocolates,
Smithwicks Red Ale Irish beer 4 pack,
2 Shamrock tea towels
St. Patrick’s Day 24 plastic cups
Jameson shot glass
Jameson party beads
St Patrick’s bow pick
Stop by after Saturday or Sunday mass at Blessed Sacrament Church or text Gigi at 912-655-1193 to coordinate ticket pick up. Drawing on March 1st at Grand Marshall Breakfast.
You don't need to be present to win.
$150 value
One chance to win St Patrick's Themed Basket containing:
Notre Dame hooded sweatshirt child small size 8
Shamrock baseball cap
Ladies knee high socks
Care Bears socks
2 St Patrick’s scarves
St Patrick’s sequin bow tie
3 Party beads plus one flashing
Shamrock earrings, pin & wrist band
Irish Spring soap 3 pack
Goat milk shamrock soap
- For your Kitchen-
Baileys coffee 18 count single serve K-Cup
Orange Lemon Marmalade with Irish Whiskey
Shamrock shaped good luck pasta
Tea cup and pot set
Tervis 24 oz Shamrock Tumbler
St. Patrick’s Day 24 plastic cups
Green mug
Twinings Irish Breakfast Tea
St Patrick’s reusable straw with icons
2 Shamrock kitchen towels
2 Swedish dish cloths
St Patrick’s Day lunch napkins
Shamrock daily notepad
- Home Décor-
Kurt Adler Irish Cross Ornament
Ceramic Irish wall cross
Pot of gold tabletop sign
St Patrick’s bow pick
2 Shamrock LED lights
2 candles
Stop by after Saturday or Sunday mass at Blessed Sacrament Church or text Gigi at 912-655-1193 to coordinate ticket pick up. Drawing on March 1st at Grand Marshall Breakfast.
You don't need to be present to win.
$250 Value
Three chances to win St Patrick's Themed Basket containing:
Notre Dame hooded sweatshirt child small size 8
Shamrock baseball cap
Ladies knee high socks
Care Bears socks
2 St Patrick’s scarves
St Patrick’s sequin bow tie
3 Party beads plus one flashing
Shamrock earrings, pin & wrist band
Irish Spring soap 3 pack
Goat milk shamrock soap
- For your Kitchen-
Baileys coffee 18 count single serve K-Cup
Orange Lemon Marmalade with Irish Whiskey
Shamrock shaped good luck pasta
Tea cup and pot set
Tervis 24 oz Shamrock Tumbler
St. Patrick’s Day 24 plastic cups
Green mug
Twinings Irish Breakfast Tea
St Patrick’s reusable straw with icons
2 Shamrock kitchen towels
2 Swedish dish cloths
St Patrick’s Day lunch napkins
Shamrock daily notepad
- Home Décor-
Kurt Adler Irish Cross Ornament
Ceramic Irish wall cross
Pot of gold tabletop sign
St Patrick’s bow pick
2 Shamrock LED lights
2 candles
Stop by after Saturday or Sunday mass at Blessed Sacrament Church or text Gigi at 912-655-1193 to coordinate ticket pick up. Drawing on March 1st at Grand marshall Breakfast.
You don't need to be present to win.
$250 Value
One change to win this basket containing:
Glenlivet 12 year with 2 glasses gift set
8 pack Guinness Drought Stout beer
Peterborough slanted basket
“Kiss Me I’m Irish” tabletop sign
Shamrock “Welcome” wall sign
2 Shamrock tea towels
2 Swedish dish cloths
St Patrick’s scarf
2 Ladies knee high socks
3 party beads
Stop by after Saturday or Sunday mass at Blessed Sacrament Church or text Gigi at 912-655-1193 to coordinate ticket pick up. Drawing on March 1st at Grand Marshall Breakfast.
You don't need to be present to win.
$150 Value
Three chances to win this basket containing:
Glenlivet 12 year with 2 glasses gift set
8 pack Guinness Drought Stout beer
Peterborough slanted basket
“Kiss Me I’m Irish” tabletop sign
Shamrock “Welcome” wall sign
2 Shamrock tea towels
2 Swedish dish cloths
St Patrick’s scarf
2 Ladies knee high socks
3 party beads
Stop by after Saturday or Sunday mass at Blessed Sacrament Church or text Gigi at 912-655-1193 to coordinate ticket pick up. Drawing on March 1st at Grand Marshall Breakfast.
You don't need to be present to win.
$150 Value
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