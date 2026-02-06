BSC Vacation Bible School 2026

About this event
Cost per camper( Rising PK-Rising 5th) includes: tshirt, daily snack, and all the fun activities! VBS June 22-26, 9am-12pm.
Must be Rising 6th - 8th grade. Service hours provided. Must be available for 8:30-12:30 for the entire week. Middle school volunteers will be asked to have a teacher recommendation for completed to participate. Please contact Erin Bunger with questions. [email protected]
Must be rising 9th-12th grade. Service hours provided. Must be available for 8:30-12:30 for the entire week. Please contact Erin Bunger with questions. [email protected]
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!