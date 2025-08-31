BSCBAA 2026 National Specialty Trophy Sponsors

🏆 Best of Breed Trophy Sponsorship

Support excellence in the ring by sponsoring the prestigious Best of Breed award. Your contribution honors the top Boykin Spaniel entry and showcases your commitment to preserving and promoting the breed.





All Trophy Sponsors will receive formal acknowledgment in the event catalog and on social media.





Exclusive Sponsor Perk: Free Raffle Tickets 🎟️

As a special thank-you, you'll receive 10 exclusive raffle tickets—not available to the general public. These tickets provide access to a sponsor-only drawing for a premium Orthopedic Pet Bed 🛏️ – designed for comfort, support, and style!