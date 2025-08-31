BSCBAA 2026 National Specialty Trophy Sponsors

🏆 Best of Breed Trophy Sponsorship
Support excellence in the ring by sponsoring the prestigious Best of Breed award. Your contribution honors the top Boykin Spaniel entry and showcases your commitment to preserving and promoting the breed.
All Trophy Sponsors will receive formal acknowledgment in the event catalog and on social media.
Exclusive Sponsor Perk: Free Raffle Tickets 🎟️
As a special thank-you, you'll receive 10 exclusive raffle tickets—not available to the general public. These tickets provide access to a sponsor-only drawing for a premium Orthopedic Pet Bed 🛏️ – designed for comfort, support, and style!
🏆 Best of Opposite Sex Trophy Sponsorship
Celebrate excellence and balance in the breed by sponsoring the Best of Opposite Sex award. This honor recognizes the top Boykin Spaniel of the opposite sex to Best of Breed.
All Trophy Sponsors will receive formal acknowledgment in the event catalog and on social media.
Exclusive Sponsor Perk: Free Raffle Tickets 🎟️
As a special thank-you, you'll receive 7 exclusive raffle tickets—not available to the general public. These tickets provide access to a sponsor-only drawing for a premium Orthopedic Pet Bed 🛏️ – designed for comfort, support, and style!
🏆 Best of Winners Trophy Sponsorship
Champion rising talent by sponsoring the Best of Winners award, which honors the top dog selected from the Winners Dog and Winners Bitch. Your support helps spotlight excellence in the breed.
All Trophy Sponsors will receive formal acknowledgment in the event catalog and on social media.
Exclusive Sponsor Perk: Free Raffle Tickets 🎟️
As a special thank-you, you'll receive 5 exclusive raffle tickets—not available to the general public. These tickets provide access to a sponsor-only drawing for a premium Orthopedic Pet Bed 🛏️ – designed for comfort, support, and style!
🏆 Select Dog Trophy Sponsorship
Honor distinction in the ring by sponsoring the Select Dog award—recognizing a standout Boykin Spaniel chosen for exceptional quality and contribution to the breed.
All Trophy Sponsors will receive formal acknowledgment in the event catalog and on social media.
Exclusive Sponsor Perk: Free Raffle Tickets 🎟️
As a special thank-you, you'll receive 5 exclusive raffle tickets—not available to the general public. These tickets provide access to a sponsor-only drawing for a premium Orthopedic Pet Bed 🛏️ – designed for comfort, support, and style!
🏆 Select Bitch Trophy Sponsorship
Honor distinction in the ring by sponsoring the Select Bitch award—recognizing a standout Boykin Spaniel chosen for exceptional quality and contribution to the breed.
All Trophy Sponsors will receive formal acknowledgment in the event catalog and on social media.
Exclusive Sponsor Perk: Free Raffle Tickets 🎟️
As a special thank-you, you'll receive 5 exclusive raffle tickets—not available to the general public. These tickets provide access to a sponsor-only drawing for a premium Orthopedic Pet Bed 🛏️ – designed for comfort, support, and style!
🏆 Owner-Handled Best of Breed Trophy Sponsorship
Celebrate the dedication of owner-handlers by sponsoring the Owner-Handled Best of Breed award. This honor highlights the top Boykin Spaniel exhibited by its owner, showcasing passion, skill, and breed excellence.
All Trophy Sponsors will receive formal acknowledgment in the event catalog and on social media.
Exclusive Sponsor Perk: Free Raffle Tickets 🎟️
As a special thank-you, you'll receive 5 exclusive raffle tickets—not available to the general public. These tickets provide access to a sponsor-only drawing for a premium Orthopedic Pet Bed 🛏️ – designed for comfort, support, and style!
🏆 Breeder of Best of Breed Trophy Sponsorship
Honor the foundation of excellence by sponsoring the Breeder of Best of Breed award. This recognition celebrates the breeder behind the winning Boykin Spaniel, highlighting dedication to quality, health, and breed preservation.
All Trophy Sponsors will receive formal acknowledgment in the event catalog and on social media.
Exclusive Sponsor Perk: Free Raffle Tickets 🎟️
As a special thank-you, you'll receive 5 exclusive raffle tickets—not available to the general public. These tickets provide access to a sponsor-only drawing for a premium Orthopedic Pet Bed 🛏️ – designed for comfort, support, and style!
🎖️ Award of Merit Trophies
Five Award of Merit trophies will be presented at the judge’s discretion to Boykin Spaniels exemplifying exceptional quality. These honors recognize standout entries beyond the main awards and reflect the depth of excellence within the breed.
All Trophy Sponsors will receive formal acknowledgment in the event catalog and on social media.
Exclusive Sponsor Perk: Free Raffle Tickets 🎟️
As a special thank-you, you'll receive 5 exclusive raffle tickets—not available to the general public. These tickets provide access to a sponsor-only drawing for a premium Orthopedic Pet Bed 🛏️ – designed for comfort, support, and style!
🏆 Winners Dog Trophy Sponsorship
Support rising stars in the breed by sponsoring the Winners Dog award, presented to the top male entry from the classes. This trophy marks a key step toward championship recognition.
All Trophy Sponsors will receive formal acknowledgment in the event catalog and on social media.
Exclusive Sponsor Perk: Free Raffle Tickets 🎟️
As a special thank-you, you'll receive 5 exclusive raffle tickets—not available to the general public. These tickets provide access to a sponsor-only drawing for a premium Orthopedic Pet Bed 🛏️ – designed for comfort, support, and style!
🎖️ Reserve Winners Dog Trophy Sponsorship
Support promising contenders by sponsoring the Reserve Winners Dog award, presented to the runner-up male entry from the classes. This trophy highlights emerging talent and dedication to the breed.
All Trophy Sponsors will receive formal acknowledgment in the event catalog and on social media.
Exclusive Sponsor Perk: Free Raffle Tickets 🎟️
As a special thank-you, you'll receive 5 exclusive raffle tickets—not available to the general public. These tickets provide access to a sponsor-only drawing for a premium Orthopedic Pet Bed 🛏️ – designed for comfort, support, and style!
🏆 Winners Bitch Trophy Sponsorship
Celebrate excellence in the ring by sponsoring the Winners Bitch award, presented to the top female entry from the classes. This trophy marks a pivotal achievement on the path to championship.
All Trophy Sponsors will receive formal acknowledgment in the event catalog and on social media.
Exclusive Sponsor Perk: Free Raffle Tickets 🎟️
As a special thank-you, you'll receive 5 exclusive raffle tickets—not available to the general public. These tickets provide access to a sponsor-only drawing for a premium Orthopedic Pet Bed 🛏️ – designed for comfort, support, and style!
🎖️ Reserve Winners Bitch Sponsorship
Honor rising talent in the ring by sponsoring the Reserve Winners Bitch award—recognizing the runner-up among female class entries. This placement reflects promise and potential on the path to championship.
All Trophy Sponsors will receive formal acknowledgment in the event catalog and on social media.
Exclusive Sponsor Perk: Free Raffle Ticket Access 🎟️
As a special thank-you, you'll receive 5 exclusive raffle tickets—not available to the general public. These tickets provide access to a sponsor-only drawing for a premium Orthopedic Pet Bed 🛏️ – designed for comfort, support, and style!
🌟 Best Junior Handler Trophy Sponsorship
Support the future of the sport by sponsoring the Best Junior Handler award—recognizing outstanding skill, poise, and sportsmanship among young exhibitors. This trophy celebrates dedication and promise in the next generation of handlers.
All Trophy Sponsors will receive formal acknowledgment in the event catalog and on social media.
Exclusive Sponsor Perk: Free Raffle Tickets 🎟️
As a special thank-you, you'll receive 5 exclusive raffle tickets—not available to the general public. These tickets provide access to a sponsor-only drawing for a premium Orthopedic Pet Bed 🛏️ – designed for comfort, support, and style!
🎓 Reserve Best Junior Handler Trophy Sponsorship
Champion emerging talent by sponsoring the Reserve Best Junior Handler award—recognizing the runner-up among youth competitors who demonstrate skill, confidence, and sportsmanship. Your support helps encourage the next generation of dedicated handlers.
All Trophy Sponsors will receive formal acknowledgment in the event catalog and on social media.
Exclusive Sponsor Perk: Free Raffle Tickets 🎟️
As a special thank-you, you'll receive 3 exclusive raffle tickets—not available to the general public. These tickets provide access to a sponsor-only drawing for a premium Orthopedic Pet Bed 🛏️ – designed for comfort, support, and style!
🐾 Veteran Trophy Sponsorship
Celebrate enduring excellence by sponsoring the Veteran award—honoring seasoned dogs who continue to shine in the ring with grace and distinction. This trophy pays tribute to years of dedication and achievement.
All Trophy Sponsors will receive formal acknowledgment in the event catalog and on social media.
Exclusive Sponsor Perk: Free Raffle Tickets 🎟️
As a special thank-you, you'll receive 5 exclusive raffle tickets—not available to the general public. These tickets provide access to a sponsor-only drawing for a premium Orthopedic Pet Bed 🛏️ – designed for comfort, support, and style!
🦆 Best Hunting Dog Trophy Sponsorship
Celebrate field excellence by sponsoring the Best Hunting Dog award—honoring the dog that exemplifies skill, drive, and performance in hunting tests or field trials. This trophy highlights working ability and breed purpose.
All Trophy Sponsors will receive formal acknowledgment in the event catalog and on social media.
Exclusive Sponsor Perk: Free Raffle Tickets 🎟️
As a special thank-you, you'll receive 5 exclusive raffle tickets—not available to the general public. These tickets provide access to a sponsor-only drawing for a premium Orthopedic Pet Bed 🛏️ – designed for comfort, support, and style!
🐶 Best Puppy in Show Trophy Sponsorship
Celebrate the promise of tomorrow’s champions by sponsoring the Best Puppy in Show award—honoring the standout youngster who captures judges’ attention with charm, structure, and potential.
All Trophy Sponsors will receive formal acknowledgment in the event catalog and on social media.
Exclusive Sponsor Perk: Free Raffle Ticket Access 🎟️
As a special thank-you, you'll receive 5 exclusive raffle tickets—not available to the general public. These tickets provide access to a sponsor-only drawing for a premium Orthopedic Pet Bed 🛏️ – designed for comfort, support, and style!
🧬 Best Bred-By Exhibitor in Show Trophy Sponsorship
Celebrate breeder-owner excellence by sponsoring the Best Bred-By Exhibitor in Show award—honoring the dog expertly bred, owned, and handled by its exhibitor. This trophy showcases dedication to breed standards and hands-on achievement.
All Trophy Sponsors will receive formal acknowledgment in the event catalog and on social media.
Exclusive Sponsor Perk: Free Raffle Tickets 🎟️
As a special thank-you, you'll receive 5 exclusive raffle tickets—not available to the general public. These tickets provide access to a sponsor-only drawing for a premium Orthopedic Pet Bed 🛏️ – designed for comfort, support, and style!
👯 Best Brace Trophy Sponsorship
Celebrate teamwork and harmony by sponsoring the Best Brace award—honoring the most synchronized pair of dogs shown together. This trophy highlights matched movement, appearance, and presentation.
All Trophy Sponsors will receive formal acknowledgment in the event catalog and on social media.
Exclusive Sponsor Perk: Raffle Ticket Access 🎟️
As a special thank-you, you'll receive 3 exclusive raffle tickets—not available to the general public. These tickets provide access to a sponsor-only drawing for a premium Orthopedic Pet Bed 🛏️ – designed for comfort, support, and style!
🏆 AKC Top Performance Trophy
Awarded to the Boykin Spaniel who earns the highest cumulative score across AKC performance events held on Saturday, February 28, 2026. This distinguished honor celebrates versatility, drive, and excellence in performance disciplines.
Eligibility & Submission:
Handlers must submit a copy of their qualifying ribbon(s) and official score sheet to the show secretary by close of day to be considered.
Scoring Details:
The official scoring system will be announced closer to the event date. Stay tuned for full criteria and point breakdown.
Let’s celebrate the heart, skill, and determination of our Boykin Spaniels in action!
💼 Best Stud Dog Trophy Sponsorship
Honor influential sires by sponsoring the Best Stud Dog award—recognizing a male whose offspring exemplify breed excellence in the ring. This trophy celebrates legacy, structure, and impact on future generations.
All Trophy Sponsors will receive formal acknowledgment in the event catalog and on social media.
Exclusive Sponsor Perk: Free Raffle Tickets 🎟️
As a special thank-you, you'll receive 3 exclusive raffle tickets—not available to the general public. These tickets provide access to a sponsor-only drawing for a premium Orthopedic Pet Bed 🛏️ – designed for comfort, support, and style!
🐕🦺 Best Brood Bitch Trophy Sponsorship
Celebrate maternal influence in the breed by sponsoring the Best Brood Bitch award—honoring a dam whose offspring exemplify quality, consistency, and breed excellence. This trophy highlights legacy and thoughtful breeding.
All Trophy Sponsors will receive formal acknowledgment in the event catalog and on social media.
Exclusive Sponsor Perk: Free Raffle Ticket Access 🎟️
As a special thank-you, you'll receive 3 exclusive raffle tickets—not available to the general public. These tickets provide access to a sponsor-only drawing for a premium Orthopedic Pet Bed 🛏️ – designed for comfort, support, and style!
🐶 Sponsor a Regular, Junior, or Non-Regular AKC Class Trophy
Support every stage of the Boykin Spaniel journey by sponsoring trophies in Regular, Junior, or Non-Regular AKC classes. From seasoned competitors to promising young handlers and veterans, these awards highlight dedication, structure, and spirit.
All Trophy Sponsors will receive formal acknowledgment in the event catalog and on social media.
Exclusive Sponsor Perk: Free Raffle Ticket 🎟️
As a special thank-you, you'll receive 1 exclusive raffle ticket—not available to the general public. These tickets provide access to a sponsor-only drawing for a premium Orthopedic Pet Bed 🛏️ – designed for comfort, support, and style!
🐾 Best Puppy in Sweepstakes Trophy Sponsorship
Celebrate youthful promise by sponsoring the Best Puppy in Sweepstakes award—honoring the standout young Boykin Spaniel in this special class for eligible puppies. Your support highlights the future of the breed.
All Trophy Sponsors will receive formal acknowledgment in the event catalog and on social media.
Exclusive Sponsor Perk: Free Raffle Tickets 🎟️
As a special thank-you, you'll receive 5 exclusive raffle tickets—not available to the general public. These tickets provide access to a sponsor-only drawing for a premium Orthopedic Pet Bed 🛏️ – designed for comfort, support, and style!
🐶 Best of Opposite Puppy in Sweepstakes Trophy Sponsorship
Support rising stars in the ring by sponsoring the Best of Opposite Puppy in Sweepstakes award—recognizing the top puppy of the opposite sex to the Best in Sweepstakes winner. Your sponsorship helps spotlight promising young Boykin Spaniels.
All Trophy Sponsors will receive formal acknowledgment in the event catalog and on social media.
Exclusive Sponsor Perk: Free Raffle Tickets 🎟️
As a special thank-you, you'll receive 3 exclusive raffle tickets—not available to the general public. These tickets provide access to a sponsor-only drawing for a premium Orthopedic Pet Bed 🛏️ – designed for comfort, support, and style!
🧡 Best Veteran in Sweepstakes Trophy Sponsorship
Honor the enduring excellence of seasoned Boykin Spaniels by sponsoring the Best Veteran in Sweepstakes award. This trophy celebrates the grace, spirit, and legacy of dogs aged seven and older.
All Trophy Sponsors will receive formal acknowledgment in the event catalog and on social media.
Exclusive Sponsor Perk: Free Raffle Tickets 🎟️
As a special thank-you, you'll receive 5 exclusive raffle tickets—not available to the general public. These tickets provide access to a sponsor-only drawing for a premium Orthopedic Pet Bed 🛏️ – designed for comfort, support, and style!
💜 Best of Opposite Veteran in Sweepstakes Trophy Sponsorship
Pay tribute to the enduring quality of mature Boykin Spaniels by sponsoring the Best of Opposite Veteran in Sweepstakes award. This honor recognizes the top veteran of the opposite sex to the Best Veteran winner, celebrating lifelong excellence and breed legacy.
All Trophy Sponsors will receive formal acknowledgment in the event catalog and on social media.
Exclusive Sponsor Perk: Free Raffle Tickets 🎟️
As a special thank-you, you'll receive 3 exclusive raffle tickets—not available to the general public. These tickets provide access to a sponsor-only drawing for a premium Orthopedic Pet Bed 🛏️ – designed for comfort, support, and style!
🦆 Best in Hunting Sweepstakes Trophy Sponsorship
Champion the working heritage of the Boykin Spaniel by sponsoring the Best in Hunting Sweepstakes award. This trophy honors the top-performing dog in field-based evaluations, showcasing instinct, drive, and versatility.
All Trophy Sponsors will receive formal acknowledgment in the event catalog and on social media.
Exclusive Sponsor Perk: Free Raffle Tickets 🎟️
As a special thank-you, you'll receive 5 exclusive raffle tickets—not available to the general public. These tickets provide access to a sponsor-only drawing for a premium Orthopedic Pet Bed 🛏️ – designed for comfort, support, and style!
🪶 Best of Opposite in Hunting Sweepstakes Trophy Sponsorship
Celebrate the versatility and drive of the Boykin Spaniel by sponsoring the Best of Opposite in Hunting Sweepstakes award. This honor recognizes the top hunting dog of the opposite sex to the Best in Hunting winner, showcasing field skill and natural instinct.
All Trophy Sponsors will receive formal acknowledgment in the event catalog and on social media.
Exclusive Sponsor Perk: Free Raffle Tickets 🎟️
As a special thank-you, you'll receive 5 exclusive raffle tickets—not available to the general public. These tickets provide access to a sponsor-only drawing for a premium Orthopedic Pet Bed 🛏️ – designed for comfort, support, and style!
🎉 Sweepstakes Classes Trophy Sponsorship (14 Available)
Support the future of the breed by sponsoring one of 14 Sweepstakes Class trophies, each recognizing standout Boykin Spaniel puppies or veterans in age-specific categories. These awards celebrate promise, structure, and spirit across generations.
All Trophy Sponsors will receive formal acknowledgment in the event catalog and on social media.
Exclusive Sponsor Perk: Free Raffle Ticket 🎟️
As a special thank-you, you'll receive 1 exclusive raffle ticket—not available to the general public. These tickets provide access to a sponsor-only drawing for a premium Orthopedic Pet Bed 🛏️ – designed for comfort, support, and style!
💜 Undecided on a Class? Support the General Trophy Fund
Not sure which trophy to sponsor? A donation to the General Trophy Fund helps ensure every class is celebrated with pride. Your contribution supports beautiful awards across the event and keeps the show running strong. Every gift makes a difference.
All Trophy Sponsors will receive formal acknowledgment in the event catalog and on social media.
Exclusive Sponsor Perk: Free Raffle Tickets 🎟️
As a special thank-you, you'll receive 3 exclusive raffle tickets—not available to the general public. These tickets provide access to a sponsor-only drawing for a premium Orthopedic Pet Bed 🛏️ – designed for comfort, support, and style!
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing