BSDE, Inc's Valentines raffle 2025

Take a chance on love this Valentine’s Day with our exclusive Valentine’s Basket Raffle! Your purchase of a raffle ticket not only gives you a shot at winning a beautifully curated basket, but it also supports a fantastic cause. All proceeds go toward scholarships awarded to deserving graduating high school seniors nationwide. Help make their dreams a reality—buy a ticket today and make a difference!

Take a chance on love this Valentine’s Day with our exclusive Valentine’s Basket Raffle! Your purchase of a raffle ticket not only gives you a shot at winning a beautifully curated basket, but it also supports a fantastic cause. All proceeds go toward scholarships awarded to deserving graduating high school seniors nationwide. Help make their dreams a reality—buy a ticket today and make a difference!

More details...