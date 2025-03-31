BSR's April Raffle

Thank you for supporting our monthly raffles! 100% of the proceeds go directly to the care of our dogs. In this month's raffel: 1). Men's RFID blocking wallet with pewter Boykin 2). Traning fanny back with pewster Boykin 3) Montana West tote in red with a brass Boykin ​4) Ladies slim RFID wallet in camel with brass Boykin 5). Thermal coffee mug WITH YOUR dog and your custom color 6). 8x511 tin sign with Boykin Tickets are $10.00 each, good for all pulls. Winners will be pulled on Friday, Aoril 4th at NOON EST via Facebook live. You do not need to be present to win. All winners will be notified by email. We appreciate you!

Thank you for supporting our monthly raffles! 100% of the proceeds go directly to the care of our dogs. In this month's raffel: 1). Men's RFID blocking wallet with pewter Boykin 2). Traning fanny back with pewster Boykin 3) Montana West tote in red with a brass Boykin ​4) Ladies slim RFID wallet in camel with brass Boykin 5). Thermal coffee mug WITH YOUR dog and your custom color 6). 8x511 tin sign with Boykin Tickets are $10.00 each, good for all pulls. Winners will be pulled on Friday, Aoril 4th at NOON EST via Facebook live. You do not need to be present to win. All winners will be notified by email. We appreciate you!

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