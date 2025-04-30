BSR's May Raffle

Happy May! In this month's raffle: * Umbrella with YOUR DOG and you pick the color! * Embroidered Bucket Hat with Boykin * 18x18 Blue Toile Pillow *.Vegan Suede Handbag set with brass Boykin on Each * Phone Charger with YOUR dog on it! * 10 pulls of "Boykin Mom" trinket boxes Tickets are on sale May 1-5th. Tickets are $10.00 each, good for all pulls. Winners will be selected on Monday, May 6th at NOON EST on Facebook Live. You do not need to be present to win, all winners will be notified via email.

Happy May! In this month's raffle: * Umbrella with YOUR DOG and you pick the color! * Embroidered Bucket Hat with Boykin * 18x18 Blue Toile Pillow *.Vegan Suede Handbag set with brass Boykin on Each * Phone Charger with YOUR dog on it! * 10 pulls of "Boykin Mom" trinket boxes Tickets are on sale May 1-5th. Tickets are $10.00 each, good for all pulls. Winners will be selected on Monday, May 6th at NOON EST on Facebook Live. You do not need to be present to win, all winners will be notified via email.

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