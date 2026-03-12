Blue Springs South High School PTSA

Offered by

Blue Springs South High School PTSA

About the memberships

BSSHS 2026-2027 PTSA Membership

Single Membership - Name of person needing membership
$15

No expiration

Please indicate the name of the person or student needing the membership. A membership card will email directly to you as soon as you complete payment. If you have a senior needing membership for scholarships, this is where to put their name as the MEMBER.

Business Membership
$75

No expiration

Support our students and BSSHS by joining as a business member! We are expanding and have many new ways to get your business involved! Thanks so much for supporting our PTSA!

Family Membership
$55

No expiration

Want to support the PTSA and have a bunch of people who want to be involved? This option is ideal for 4 or more members! Save time and money! Be sure, especially if you have a senior, to put the member name as your student. If you have a unique situation such as multiple students that want a membership, please email the PTSA directly so we can ensure each member has their own card!

Add a donation for Blue Springs South High School PTSA

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