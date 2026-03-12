BSSHS 2026-2027 PTSA Membership

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About the memberships
No expiration
Please indicate the name of the person or student needing the membership. A membership card will email directly to you as soon as you complete payment. If you have a senior needing membership for scholarships, this is where to put their name as the MEMBER.
No expiration
Support our students and BSSHS by joining as a business member! We are expanding and have many new ways to get your business involved! Thanks so much for supporting our PTSA!
No expiration
Want to support the PTSA and have a bunch of people who want to be involved? This option is ideal for 4 or more members! Save time and money! Be sure, especially if you have a senior, to put the member name as your student. If you have a unique situation such as multiple students that want a membership, please email the PTSA directly so we can ensure each member has their own card!
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