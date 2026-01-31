Black & Gold Gala - Sponsorships & Program Ads

Hosted by
Mitchellville, MD 20721, USA
Full-page program advertisement, premier logo placement and verbal recognition.
Note: Does not include ticket(s) to the event.
Half-page program advertisement, and logo recognition on event signage.
Quarter-page program advertisement, and name recognition in the program book.
Program Advertising: Full Page
Note: Does not include a ticket to the event.
Gala event purchases are non-refundable; however, your purchase directly supports BSUNAA scholarships and student initiatives.
Program Advertising: Half Page
Program Advertising: Quarter Page
(1) Gala Early Bird Admission Ticket
(1) Gala General Admission Ticket
$
