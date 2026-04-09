BSYS Cheerleading Cheers and Beers Silent Auction

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Enjoy an evening with our favorite Hudson Valley baseball team, the Hudson Valley Renegades. The voucher entitles you to 4 upper level dugout tickets and 4 Renegades Hats for any Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday home game during the 2026 regular season. Voucher can be exchanged for tickets at the Heritage Financial Park Box Office and expires on September 7, 2026.
(Value-$100)
Starting bid
Celebrating isn't only for New Year's when you are a cheerleading family!
Grab this "Celebration in a Box" which includes a $50 Carlaluzzi's Gift Card to buy something yummy, three bottles of bubbly for the adults (Moet and Chandon, Belaire and Just Peachy) with four stemless glass champagne flutes and a plastic ice bucket. We can't forget some candy for the kids, too.
It is not a party without disco ball glow-in-the-dark necklaces, light up wands, and a party time LED light bulb to make the night unforgettable. Get ready to celebrate any time of year with this box of cheer!
(Value: $200)
Starting bid
To get into the 250th anniversary of America, party like it is 1776 and a new country is being formed...no, 1977 and your favorite song comes on... ah, crap, its 2026 and we are celebrating all that has happened over 250 years! Enjoy a nice glass of Bulleit Bourbon before you move on to sip some scotch from your newly acquired bottle of Dewar's White Label since you are not worried about rent, since you won the bid!
Not to be forgotten from George Thorogood and the Destroyer's famous song from 1977, there is even a can of beer to wash it all down with. (We do suggest not drinking this all at once!)
No good celebration is complete without decorations, light up bracelets and a rocket sparkling centerpiece to recognize the revival of the space race to the moon in 2026. If you win the bid, you will be ready for all the upcoming anniversary celebrations with two stylish baseball caps, headbands and a fashionable tote bag to experience the 250th in style.
(Value: $120)
Starting bid
Have you been looking for the perfect piece of jewelry that screams "slay" and spring all at once. Well, look no further. Kendra Scott has made the perfect pink pendant to bring your "fit" to a 10! This Elsa Gold Pendant with a Carnation lab grown Opal is just what you need to start this spring off right.
(Value: $95)
Starting bid
Shake things up with this fun, tequila-themed bundle—perfect for margarita lovers and home mixologists alike!
Includes:
- Williams Sonoma Cocktail Mixer Gift Set
- Casamigos Blanco Tequila
- Espolòn Reposado Tequila
- Tequila Glasses
- Margarita Notebook
Everything you need to mix, sip, and savor in style. Cheers to good times and great cocktails!
(Value $150)
Starting bid
This basket of deliciousness includes everything you need for a picnic in the park or an evening outside watching the sunset. The "Tapas to Go" is equipped with a cutting board, wine glasses and cutlery to make a tapas feast anywhere you want. It also has crackers, dried fruit, fig spread, grilled artichokes and two bottles of wine. Just add cheese!
Don't let this date night in a basket pass you by, bid today!
(Value: $120)
Starting bid
This basket has everything you need to make custom cocktails that are packed with flavor. The flavors will make time stop in the Hendrick's and Hennessey bottles waiting for you to add your own twist on the classic drink with a comprehensive drink infusion kit.
No future mixologist kit is complete without two beautiful glass decanters, a shaker, shot measure, and rocks glasses. All you need is ice to add to your own gin and juice concoction! No need to have your mind on your money, make a bid and money will be on our mind!
(Value: $120)
Starting bid
Who said Family Game Night had to be at home? Win this item and receive 4 rounds of bowling and 6 hours of games at Round 1 in Danbury, CT to keep the kids (or adults) occupied all night!
Get out of the house and bid on this item today!
(Value: $80)
Starting bid
It might be spring, but Christmas cheer is always near with this basket. A jar candle is perfect to give you that holiday atmosphere as you make yourself some coffee or sip your wine all year long in your fun wine glass or mug! Enjoy some Moscato while you paint your own ornaments. The fragrant lotions will help you keep that summer tan all the way until December this year!
(Value: $60)
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