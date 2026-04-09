BSYS Cheerleading Cheers and Beers Silent Auction

Celebrating isn't only for New Year's when you are a cheerleading family!





Grab this "Celebration in a Box" which includes a $50 Carlaluzzi's Gift Card to buy something yummy, three bottles of bubbly for the adults (Moet and Chandon, Belaire and Just Peachy) with four stemless glass champagne flutes and a plastic ice bucket. We can't forget some candy for the kids, too.





It is not a party without disco ball glow-in-the-dark necklaces, light up wands, and a party time LED light bulb to make the night unforgettable. Get ready to celebrate any time of year with this box of cheer!

(Value: $200)