Sigma Theta Tau International-Mu Iota Chapter

Hosted by

Sigma Theta Tau International-Mu Iota Chapter

About this event

Beyond the Bedside 2026

7777 S Lewis Ave

Tulsa, OK 74171, EUA

General Admission
Pay what you can

General admission attendees—select this option to register for the event!

Students & Sigma Members
Free

If you are a student or Sigma member and would like to attend this event, select this option to register!

Sigma Research
Free

Interested in presenting your research? Select this option to register for the event!

Vendor Registration
Free

If you are a vendor select this option to register for this amazing event!

Organization Registration
Free

If you would like your organization represented select this option to register this amazing event!

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