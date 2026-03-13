BTBJ's 2026 Gala auction with items $100 and under

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About this event
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We are a down-to-earth, beginner friendly yoga studio in the heart of Ambler at 10 Cavalier Dr, Ambler. We that harness the transformative power of movement practices and an engaged community for collective growth and healing. We help you feel more connected to yourself and the world around you.
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Nails, Body & Wax at 970 DeKalb Pike
Blue Bell. Feel pampered from head to toe!
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It takes many hands to craft the perfect cup of coffee – from the farmers who tend to the red-ripe coffee cherries, to the master roasters who coax the best from every bean, and to the barista who serves it with care. We are committed to the highest standards of quality and service, embracing our heritage while innovating to create new experiences to savor.
Starting bid
In the early 1960s our co-founder, Philip Chiang, stepped in to help run the family restaurant. He channeled his culinary talents into creating modern adaptations of his family’s traditional Chinese dishes. He never set out to build a global brand, but then he met the man who would become the P.F. in our name: Paul Fleming. Paul, a successful restaurateur, was so impressed with the simple, purposeful recipes being served up that he wanted to share them with the masses.
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We believe that good food, food you can feel good about, can bring out the best in all of us. Food served in a warm, welcoming environment, by people who care. To us, that’s good eating and that’s why we’re here.
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Applebee's focuses on casual dining, with mainstream American dishes such as salads, chicken, burgers, and "riblets".
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XTRA, at 515 Fayette St, Conshohocken, is a brand that was created to provide an inclusive space where women are able to find unique clothing and accessories! We are a family-owned mother/daughter business that strives to create personal connections and support local brands and female creators. We believe women should have access to the most comfortable and stylish trends without breaking the bank.
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Yoga Home is proud to be a leading yoga studio on 148 East 8th Avenue in Conshohocken, offering a welcoming space where students of all levels can grow. Our experienced instructors provide in-studio classes that build strength, improve flexibility, and cultivate mindfulness. From energizing flows to restorative sessions, we deliver supportive instruction that meets the needs of every student.
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The Spectacularly Lamentable Trial Of Miz Martha Washington by James Ijames March 17 – April 5 2026
or The America Play by Suzan-Lori Parks
May 19 – 31 2026 (265 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA)
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A Shear Happening is as a salon especially attractive for superior, fantastic hair color, blonde frosting, and blonde highlights. They stay current with all new techniques and are very good with color. You can consistently look to this salon as a trusted destination. With specialists skilled in layering and cutting, including options for short hair and more complex styles, A Shear Happening emerges as a hidden gem in the Conshohocken hair salon scene at 117 Ridge Pike, Conshohocken.
Starting bid
At Yard House, our passion for great beer, great food and great music runs deep. You'll find the world’s largest selection of draft beer along with a diverse menu inspired by our California roots.
Starting bid
At Yard House, our passion for great beer, great food and great music runs deep. You'll find the world’s largest selection of draft beer along with a diverse menu inspired by our California roots.
Starting bid
PJs is the neighborhood sports pub that just does it better. As in more TVs, the best jumbo wings in town, a bigger, better, local-er beer lineup and a team that brings it all together with a smile. We’ve been raising the bar since 1983, so it doesn’t matter if it’s your first time in or your fiftieth. No matter who you are, our goal is to make you feel like part of the PJs family from the moment you walk through the door.
Starting bid
Pieri Hospitality Gift Cards are valid for use at all Pieri Restaurants: The StoneRose, Bar Lucca, and Bar Sera.
Starting bid
Pieri Hospitality Gift Cards are valid for use at all Pieri Restaurants: The StoneRose, Bar Lucca, and Bar Sera.
Starting bid
Amici Vicinato began with a simple mission: to bring authentic Italian pizza and pasta to our community. Driven by a love for Italian flavors, our founders wanted to make classic, homemade dishes available for everyone to enjoy at home.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!