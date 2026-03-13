BTBJ's 2026 Gala auction with items $100 and under

PJs is the neighborhood sports pub that just does it better. As in more TVs, the best jumbo wings in town, a bigger, better, local-er beer lineup and a team that brings it all together with a smile. We’ve been raising the bar since 1983, so it doesn’t matter if it’s your first time in or your fiftieth. No matter who you are, our goal is to make you feel like part of the PJs family from the moment you walk through the door.