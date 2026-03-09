Beth Tikvah Bnai Jeshurun
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Beth Tikvah Bnai Jeshurun
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BTBJ's 2026 Gala auction with items under $100

Pick-up location

1001 Paper Mill Rd, Glenside, PA 19038, USA

$50 gift card for Aroma on Ford item
$50 gift card for Aroma on Ford
$45

Starting bid

At Aroma on Ford, 101 Ford St, Conshohocken, we honor the timeless traditions of Italian cuisine while embracing the artistry of modern culinary craft. Every dish tells a story, from our handmade pasta rolled fresh each morning to thoughtfully composed plates finished with precision and care.​

$50 gift card for the Blue Bell Inn item
$50 gift card for the Blue Bell Inn
$45

Starting bid

With our famous raw bar, weekly dining additions, and 12 uniquely designed private dining rooms, the Blue Bell Inn at 601 West Skippack Pike, Blue Bell is your dining destination for every affair. Join us on Sunday's from 10 am to 2 pm for all of your brunch favorites!

$50 gift card for Camaraderie Yoga item
$50 gift card for Camaraderie Yoga
$45

Starting bid

We are a down-to-earth, beginner friendly yoga studio in the heart of Ambler at 10 Cavalier Dr, Ambler. We that harness the transformative power of movement practices and an engaged community for collective growth and healing. We help you feel more connected to yourself and the world around you.


$20 gift card for a manicure at Coco Blue item
$20 gift card for a manicure at Coco Blue
$20

Starting bid

Nails, Body & Wax at 970 DeKalb Pike
Blue Bell. Feel pampered from head to toe!



$65 gift card for a manicure and pedicure at Crystal Nails item
$65 gift card for a manicure and pedicure at Crystal Nails
$60

Starting bid

Crystal Nails at 549 Germantown Pike, Lafayette Hill is the best nail salon for modern women & gentlemen, offering the best pedicure in town since 1999.

$25 gift card for Don't Blink item
$25 gift card for Don't Blink
$20

Starting bid

Don't Blink (639 Welsh Rd, Maple Glen) or you may miss out on your new favorite wardrobe ♡ 

$25 gift card for Flirt item
$25 gift card for Flirt
$20

Starting bid

Their owners buy clothes fitting the varied lifestyles of their many customers who have become a part of their Flirt family at 994 Dekalb Pike, Blue Bell. When you walk into Flirt you are greeted with the warmest of hellos and you leave wishing you could stay a little while longer. 

$50 gift card for Starbucks item
$50 gift card for Starbucks
$45

Starting bid

It takes many hands to craft the perfect cup of coffee – from the farmers who tend to the red-ripe coffee cherries, to the master roasters who coax the best from every bean, and to the barista who serves it with care. We are committed to the highest standards of quality and service, embracing our heritage while innovating to create new experiences to savor.

$50 gift card for Starbucks item
$50 gift card for Starbucks
$45

Starting bid

It takes many hands to craft the perfect cup of coffee – from the farmers who tend to the red-ripe coffee cherries, to the master roasters who coax the best from every bean, and to the barista who serves it with care. We are committed to the highest standards of quality and service, embracing our heritage while innovating to create new experiences to savor.

$75 gift card for P. F. Chang's item
$75 gift card for P. F. Chang's
$70

Starting bid

In the early 1960s our co-founder, Philip Chiang, stepped in to help run the family restaurant. He channeled his culinary talents into creating modern adaptations of his family’s traditional Chinese dishes. He never set out to build a global brand, but then he met the man who would become the P.F. in our name: Paul Fleming. Paul, a successful restaurateur, was so impressed with the simple, purposeful recipes being served up that he wanted to share them with the masses.

$30 gift card for Panera item
$30 gift card for Panera
$25

Starting bid

We believe that good food, food you can feel good about, can bring out the best in all of us. Food served in a warm, welcoming environment, by people who care. To us, that’s good eating and that’s why we’re here.

$25 gift card for AMC Theaters item
$25 gift card for AMC Theaters
$20

Starting bid

AMC Theatres is the largest movie theater chain in the United States and in the world. It operates hundreds of movie theaters globally and is known for offering premium cinema experiences like IMAX, Dolby Cinema, and upgraded recliner seating.

$25 gift card for Applebee's item
$25 gift card for Applebee's
$20

Starting bid

Applebee's focuses on casual dining, with mainstream American dishes such as salads, chicken, burgers, and "riblets".

$50 gift card for Gypsy Saloon item
$50 gift card for Gypsy Saloon
$45

Starting bid

Gypsy Saloon is a lively restaurant at 128 Ford St, Conshohocken. We use the best ingredients and provide a great atmosphere. Looking forward to hosting you soon!

$30 gift card for Imperatore item
$30 gift card for Imperatore
$25

Starting bid

Impertore at 36 Skippack Pike, Ambler, offers a very varied cuisine. You can enjoy fresh and homemade products such as meat, fish, legumes and our fine and delicious handmade pasta.

$50 gift card for Pour L'Image item
$50 gift card for Pour L'Image
$45

Starting bid

Pour L'image is a day spa located at 117 Ridge Pike in Conshohocken that specializes in facials, massages, skin care, and beauty products. Educational seminars keep us informed and help us choose the best options for your skin needs. New and exciting things are always brought to you through our advancements.

$50 gift card for Tamarindo's item
$50 gift card for Tamarindo's
$45

Starting bid

The culinary delights at 726 Bethlehem Pike

Flourtown from the typical Yucatecan kitchen are made from a mouthwatering mixture of Mexican and European flavors.

$45 gift card for Tough Nickel Barbershop item
$45 gift card for Tough Nickel Barbershop
$40

Starting bid

A great haircut along with excellent service goes along way. Tough Nickel Barbershop, at 117 Fayette St, Conshohocken, is here to deliver both. Our barbers are highly trained to give you, our clients, that fresh cut you’re looking for in our unique barbershop atmosphere. Whether you’re looking for a traditional style or something new, leave it to our professional barbers to make you look your best.

$25 gift card for XTRA Conshy item
$25 gift card for XTRA Conshy
$20

Starting bid

XTRA, at 515 Fayette St, Conshohocken, is a brand that was created to provide an inclusive space where women are able to find unique clothing and accessories! We are a family-owned mother/daughter business that strives to create personal connections and support local brands and female creators. We believe women should have access to the most comfortable and stylish trends without breaking the bank.

$50 gift card for Yoga Home item
$50 gift card for Yoga Home
$45

Starting bid

Yoga Home is proud to be a leading yoga studio on 148 East 8th Avenue in Conshohocken, offering a welcoming space where students of all levels can grow. Our experienced instructors provide in-studio classes that build strength, improve flexibility, and cultivate mindfulness. From energizing flows to restorative sessions, we deliver supportive instruction that meets the needs of every student.

$90 gift card for tickets Wilma Theater item
$90 gift card for tickets Wilma Theater
$85

Starting bid

The Spectacularly Lamentable Trial Of Miz Martha Washington by James Ijames March 17 – April 5 2026

or The America Play by Suzan-Lori Parks

May 19 – 31 2026 (265 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA)

$25 gift card for Karla's Kitchen item
$25 gift card for Karla's Kitchen
$20

Starting bid

Owner Karla Salinas is Peruvian born. Her unique recipes are created with love and influenced by her mother who was a caterer in Peru for 15 years. Karla’s Peruvian Fusion food is one of a kind. Her recipes are family secrets that have been passed down by the women in her family. You won’t find these recipes in any cook books and can be sure you are tasting real, authentic Peruvian food at 1666 Bethlehem Pike, Flourtown.

$70 gift card for a haircut and style by Faye item
$70 gift card for a haircut and style by Faye
$60

Starting bid

A Shear Happening is as a salon especially attractive for superior, fantastic hair color, blonde frosting, and blonde highlights. They stay current with all new techniques and are very good with color. You can consistently look to this salon as a trusted destination. With specialists skilled in layering and cutting, including options for short hair and more complex styles, A Shear Happening emerges as a hidden gem in the Conshohocken hair salon scene at 117 Ridge Pike, Conshohocken.

$70 gift card for color with Michele item
$70 gift card for color with Michele
$60

Starting bid

A Shear Happening is as a salon especially attractive for superior, fantastic hair color, blonde frosting, and blonde highlights. They stay current with all new techniques and are very good with color. You can consistently look to this salon as a trusted destination. With specialists skilled in layering and cutting, including options for short hair and more complex styles, A Shear Happening emerges as a hidden gem in the Conshohocken hair salon scene at 117 Ridge Pike, Conshohocken.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!