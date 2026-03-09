BTBJ's 2026 Gala auction with items under $100

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Starting bid
At Aroma on Ford, 101 Ford St, Conshohocken, we honor the timeless traditions of Italian cuisine while embracing the artistry of modern culinary craft. Every dish tells a story, from our handmade pasta rolled fresh each morning to thoughtfully composed plates finished with precision and care.
Starting bid
With our famous raw bar, weekly dining additions, and 12 uniquely designed private dining rooms, the Blue Bell Inn at 601 West Skippack Pike, Blue Bell is your dining destination for every affair. Join us on Sunday's from 10 am to 2 pm for all of your brunch favorites!
Starting bid
We are a down-to-earth, beginner friendly yoga studio in the heart of Ambler at 10 Cavalier Dr, Ambler. We that harness the transformative power of movement practices and an engaged community for collective growth and healing. We help you feel more connected to yourself and the world around you.
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Nails, Body & Wax at 970 DeKalb Pike
Blue Bell. Feel pampered from head to toe!
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Crystal Nails at 549 Germantown Pike, Lafayette Hill is the best nail salon for modern women & gentlemen, offering the best pedicure in town since 1999.
Starting bid
Don't Blink (639 Welsh Rd, Maple Glen) or you may miss out on your new favorite wardrobe ♡
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Their owners buy clothes fitting the varied lifestyles of their many customers who have become a part of their Flirt family at 994 Dekalb Pike, Blue Bell. When you walk into Flirt you are greeted with the warmest of hellos and you leave wishing you could stay a little while longer.
Starting bid
It takes many hands to craft the perfect cup of coffee – from the farmers who tend to the red-ripe coffee cherries, to the master roasters who coax the best from every bean, and to the barista who serves it with care. We are committed to the highest standards of quality and service, embracing our heritage while innovating to create new experiences to savor.
Starting bid
It takes many hands to craft the perfect cup of coffee – from the farmers who tend to the red-ripe coffee cherries, to the master roasters who coax the best from every bean, and to the barista who serves it with care. We are committed to the highest standards of quality and service, embracing our heritage while innovating to create new experiences to savor.
Starting bid
In the early 1960s our co-founder, Philip Chiang, stepped in to help run the family restaurant. He channeled his culinary talents into creating modern adaptations of his family’s traditional Chinese dishes. He never set out to build a global brand, but then he met the man who would become the P.F. in our name: Paul Fleming. Paul, a successful restaurateur, was so impressed with the simple, purposeful recipes being served up that he wanted to share them with the masses.
Starting bid
We believe that good food, food you can feel good about, can bring out the best in all of us. Food served in a warm, welcoming environment, by people who care. To us, that’s good eating and that’s why we’re here.
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AMC Theatres is the largest movie theater chain in the United States and in the world. It operates hundreds of movie theaters globally and is known for offering premium cinema experiences like IMAX, Dolby Cinema, and upgraded recliner seating.
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Applebee's focuses on casual dining, with mainstream American dishes such as salads, chicken, burgers, and "riblets".
Starting bid
Gypsy Saloon is a lively restaurant at 128 Ford St, Conshohocken. We use the best ingredients and provide a great atmosphere. Looking forward to hosting you soon!
Starting bid
Impertore at 36 Skippack Pike, Ambler, offers a very varied cuisine. You can enjoy fresh and homemade products such as meat, fish, legumes and our fine and delicious handmade pasta.
Starting bid
Pour L'image is a day spa located at 117 Ridge Pike in Conshohocken that specializes in facials, massages, skin care, and beauty products. Educational seminars keep us informed and help us choose the best options for your skin needs. New and exciting things are always brought to you through our advancements.
Starting bid
The culinary delights at 726 Bethlehem Pike
Flourtown from the typical Yucatecan kitchen are made from a mouthwatering mixture of Mexican and European flavors.
Starting bid
A great haircut along with excellent service goes along way. Tough Nickel Barbershop, at 117 Fayette St, Conshohocken, is here to deliver both. Our barbers are highly trained to give you, our clients, that fresh cut you’re looking for in our unique barbershop atmosphere. Whether you’re looking for a traditional style or something new, leave it to our professional barbers to make you look your best.
Starting bid
XTRA, at 515 Fayette St, Conshohocken, is a brand that was created to provide an inclusive space where women are able to find unique clothing and accessories! We are a family-owned mother/daughter business that strives to create personal connections and support local brands and female creators. We believe women should have access to the most comfortable and stylish trends without breaking the bank.
Starting bid
Yoga Home is proud to be a leading yoga studio on 148 East 8th Avenue in Conshohocken, offering a welcoming space where students of all levels can grow. Our experienced instructors provide in-studio classes that build strength, improve flexibility, and cultivate mindfulness. From energizing flows to restorative sessions, we deliver supportive instruction that meets the needs of every student.
Starting bid
The Spectacularly Lamentable Trial Of Miz Martha Washington by James Ijames March 17 – April 5 2026
or The America Play by Suzan-Lori Parks
May 19 – 31 2026 (265 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA)
Starting bid
Owner Karla Salinas is Peruvian born. Her unique recipes are created with love and influenced by her mother who was a caterer in Peru for 15 years. Karla’s Peruvian Fusion food is one of a kind. Her recipes are family secrets that have been passed down by the women in her family. You won’t find these recipes in any cook books and can be sure you are tasting real, authentic Peruvian food at 1666 Bethlehem Pike, Flourtown.
Starting bid
A Shear Happening is as a salon especially attractive for superior, fantastic hair color, blonde frosting, and blonde highlights. They stay current with all new techniques and are very good with color. You can consistently look to this salon as a trusted destination. With specialists skilled in layering and cutting, including options for short hair and more complex styles, A Shear Happening emerges as a hidden gem in the Conshohocken hair salon scene at 117 Ridge Pike, Conshohocken.
Starting bid
A Shear Happening is as a salon especially attractive for superior, fantastic hair color, blonde frosting, and blonde highlights. They stay current with all new techniques and are very good with color. You can consistently look to this salon as a trusted destination. With specialists skilled in layering and cutting, including options for short hair and more complex styles, A Shear Happening emerges as a hidden gem in the Conshohocken hair salon scene at 117 Ridge Pike, Conshohocken.
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