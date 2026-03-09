BTBJ's 2026 Gala auction with items under $100

Owner Karla Salinas is Peruvian born. Her unique recipes are created with love and influenced by her mother who was a caterer in Peru for 15 years. Karla’s Peruvian Fusion food is one of a kind. Her recipes are family secrets that have been passed down by the women in her family. You won’t find these recipes in any cook books and can be sure you are tasting real, authentic Peruvian food at 1666 Bethlehem Pike, Flourtown.