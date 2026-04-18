BTES Builder's Club -Legoland

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$
Student day pass to Legoland for one day on 5/19/26. Includes bus ride, t-shirt, and pass.
This is for students who already have a season pass. This is to pay for the t-shirt. Please send Ms. Hudson a picture of the annual pass. We request that annual passes be given to Ms. Hudson the day before the trip, so we can make sure students have what they need the day of the
Adult day pass to Legoland for one day on 5/19/26. Includes bus ride, t-shirt, and pass. Chaperones must have a current, and valid Tier C volunteer badge issued from Flagler County Schools.
Please complete the process at your earliest convenience as it can take a few weeks. Visit https://www.flaglerschools.com/connect-with-us/volunteering to get started.
We will offer seating on the bus for chaperones based on availability. Seating on the bus will be limited, and will be assigned based on the order payments are received. We won't know how many seats we have open for chaperones until all students are accounted for. Chaperones who are not able to ride the bus will have to provide their own transportation and pay for parking at Legoland.
This is for chaperons who already have a season pass. This is to pay for the t-shirt. If you want to ride the bus, please let Ms. Hudson know. Once we know how many seats are available on the buss, we will let you know a seat is available. If you do not ride the bus, you are responsible for your own transportation and parking fees.
Chaperones must have a current, and valid Tier C volunteer badge issued from Flagler County Schools.
Please complete the process at your earliest convenience as it can take a few weeks. Visit https://www.flaglerschools.com/connect-with-us/volunteering to get started.
We will offer seating on the bus for chaperones based on availability. Seating on the bus will be limited, and will be assigned based on the order payments are received. We won't know how many seats we have open for chaperones until all students are accounted for. Chaperones who are not able to ride the bus will have to drive their own transportation, and pay for parking at Legoland
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