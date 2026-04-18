BTES Builder's Club -Legoland

Adult day pass to Legoland for one day on 5/19/26. Includes bus ride, t-shirt, and pass. Chaperones must have a current, and valid Tier C volunteer badge issued from Flagler County Schools.

Please complete the process at your earliest convenience as it can take a few weeks. Visit https://www.flaglerschools.com/connect-with-us/volunteering to get started.

We will offer seating on the bus for chaperones based on availability. Seating on the bus will be limited, and will be assigned based on the order payments are received. We won't know how many seats we have open for chaperones until all students are accounted for. Chaperones who are not able to ride the bus will have to provide their own transportation and pay for parking at Legoland.