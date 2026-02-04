BTES Family Spring Photos

15 minute session - 5 edited images chosen by photographer

Up to 6 people

Each photography session is 15 minutes. Families must arrive at least 15 minutes before their scheduled time and be fully photo-ready to ensure smooth transitions between sessions. If you arrive late, you forfeit the portion of time missed. If you miss your scheduled time slot entirely, you forfeit your session with no refund.

Each family will receive five (5) edited digital photos, selected at the photographer’s discretion. No additional images or raw files will be provided unless purchased separately.

Final edited photos will be emailed to the address used during registration and will be delivered on or before May 1, 2026.

By participating, you grant the photographer permission to photograph your family and to use the images for portfolio, marketing, and promotional purposes unless otherwise requested in writing prior to the session.