BTES PTO School Spirit Shop

This is a PREORDER that closes on 11/5/25. Please allow 3-4 weeks for production and delivery after the preorder closes. Orders . will be delivered to your student's homeroom teacher.

Available in 3 colors and 5 sizes youth and 4 adult sizes.

Bobcat on the sleeve.



Care instructions: Machine wash cold. Tumble dry low or hang dry. The BTES PTO is not responsible for apparel not properly cared for and will not replace shirts that were washed and dried with heat.



Please note that we do not offer refunds or accept returns unless the issue is a result of our error. Thank you for your understanding.