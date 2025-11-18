BTKWoods Holiday Bonanza - General Admission

Hosted by
$140 – Family Pack Admission (4 Guests) + Holiday Dinner
The best value for families or groups of four! Enjoy a magical night of music with admission for four guests, featuring Bollywood favorites, Sufi harmonies, Punjabi folk energy, and fresh Contemporary sounds — performed live by Rhythm Tolee and Moksha. Holiday dinner included for all four.
📅 Dec 21, 2025
⏰ 6:00–9:30 PM
📍 Racquets Club of Short Hills, 162 Hobart Ave, Short Hills, NJ 07078
$120 – Trio Pack Admission (3 Guests) + Holiday Dinner
Perfect for a small group or family! This Trio Pack includes admission for three guests to enjoy a lively evening of Indian Film Music classics, Sufi fusion, Punjabi beats, and Contemporary favorites — all performed live by Rhythm Tolee and Moksha. Holiday dinner included for all three.
$90 – Duo Pack Admission (2 Guests) + Holiday Dinner
Enjoy an unforgettable festive night out with a friend or partner! This Duo Pack includes admission for two adults, featuring an energetic blend of Indian Film Music, soulful Sufi melodies, Punjabi folk rhythms, and Contemporary hits — performed live by Rhythm Tolee and Moksha. Holiday dinner is included for both guests.
$55 – Single Admission + Holiday Dinner
Join us for a vibrant, festive evening of Indian Film Music, Sufi melodies, Punjabi beats, and Contemporary music, performed live by Rhythm Tolee and Moksha — plus holiday dinner included!
