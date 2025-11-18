BTKWoods Holiday Bonanza - General Admission

$140 – Family Pack Admission (4 Guests) + Holiday Dinner

The best value for families or groups of four! Enjoy a magical night of music with admission for four guests, featuring Bollywood favorites, Sufi harmonies, Punjabi folk energy, and fresh Contemporary sounds — performed live by Rhythm Tolee and Moksha. Holiday dinner included for all four.

📅 Dec 21, 2025

⏰ 6:00–9:30 PM

📍 Racquets Club of Short Hills, 162 Hobart Ave, Short Hills, NJ 07078