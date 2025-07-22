BTL-KNOX FALL/WINTER PERFORMANCE PROGRAM

FULL SESSION (UP FRONT)
$400

Valid for one year

This will cover, training from September 2, 2025 till February 25, 2026.

FULL SESSION (MONTHLY)
$66.25

Renews monthly

This payment covers training from September 2, 2025, through February 25, 2026. Monthly payments will continue until all sessions are completed.

HALF SESSION (UP FRONT)
$225

Valid for one year

This payment will cover the training program, even if you’re currently in a fall or winter sport and plan to join once your season concludes.

HALF SESSION (MONTHLY)
$37.50

Renews monthly

This payment will cover the training program, even if you’re currently in a fall or winter sport and plan to join once your season concludes.

