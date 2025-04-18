BTOA Membership 2025

Individual Adult Membership
$250

Members of the Buddhist Temple of Alameda are also members of the Buddhist Churches of America. NOTE: $143.06 of the $175 membership dues supports the Buddhist Churches of America (BCA). The Buddhist Temple of Alameda relies on your generous donations to support the resident minister’s salary, educational programs and maintaining facilities.
Senior Adults over 80 years old
$200

New Member - First Year
$125

A discounted membership for first year members.
Young Adults under 30 years old
$50

Child under 18 and parent is a member
free

Child under 18 and parent is NOT a member
$25

