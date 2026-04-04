RelentlessIQ

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RelentlessIQ

About this event

BTS Concert Parking

2201 N Stanton St

El Paso, TX 79902, USA

Phase 1 (1-10)
$50

Parking for 1 vehicle within walking distance of Sun Bowl Stadium. Only 10 spots available at this price, then the price increases.

Phase 2 (11-20)
$60

Parking for 1 vehicle within walking distance of Sun Bowl Stadium. Only 10 spots available at this price, then the price increases.

Phase 3 (21-30)
$70

Parking for 1 vehicle within walking distance of Sun Bowl Stadium. Only 10 spots available at this price, then the price increases.

Phase 4 (31-40)
$80

Parking for 1 vehicle within walking distance of Sun Bowl Stadium. Final 10 spots.

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