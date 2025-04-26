Restore Unity

Restore Unity

BTSB Sponsorship

17508 Hercules St

Hesperia, CA 92345, USA

Premier Title Sponsor
$10,000
You will be the driving force behind making this entire event possible for hundreds of families and teachers. Your support leads the way in preparing students for a strong, hope-filled school year. Marketing Incentives Include: -Name featured prominently on all marketing materials as “[Your Company Name] Back To School Bash” -Digital Billboard space along Interstate 15 -Logo placement on all marketing materials, social media and website banners -Provided banner/signage Standard -10x10 Booth Space day of the event -100 Fully Supplied Backpacks donated directly to High Desert K-12 students
Presenting Sponsor
$7,500
Your sponsorship helps anchor this event and ensures that families receive the supplies, support, and encouragement they need to start the school year with confidence. You are helping build a stronger, more connected community. Marketing Incentives Include: -Name featured prominently on all marketing materials as “Back to School Bash presented by [Your Company Name]” -Digital Billboard space along Interstate 15 -Logo placement on all marketing materials, social media and website banners -Provided banner/signage -Standard 10x10 Booth Space day of the event -75 Fully Supplied Backpacks donated directly to High Desert K-12 students
BBQ Lunch Sponsor
$3,000
You’ll provide a warm, tasty meal for 500 children, their families and 200 teachers to enjoy together. Your sponsorship helps turn a day of support into a true celebration of community and care. Marketing Incentives Include: - Your business name prominently displayed on all material as “Back to School Bash lunch is brought to you by [Your Company Name].” -Digital Billboard space along Interstate 15 Logo placement on all marketing materials, social media and website banners -Provided banner/signage -Standard 10x10 Booth Space day of the event
Teacher Appreciation Sponsor
$1,500
You will honor and uplift 200 teachers who dedicate their lives to shaping the next generation. Your sponsorship shows them they are valued, appreciated, and never forgotten. ($40,000.00 gift value!) Marketing Incentives Include: -Digital Billboard space along Interstate 15 -Logo placement on all marketing materials, social media and website banners -Provided banner/signage that displays "Teacher appreciation brought to you by [your company name]' -Standard 10x10 Booth Space day of the event.
Family Gifts Sponsor
$1,500
You will help create unforgettable moments for 300 families by providing gifts, games, and lasting memories. Your sponsorship brings joy, hope, and connection to families who need it most. ($40,000.00 gift value!) Marketing Incentives Include: -Digital Billboard space along Interstate 15 -Logo placement on all marketing materials, social media and website banners -Provided banner/signage that displays "Family Gifts provided by [your company] -Standard 10x10 Booth Space day of the event
Snack Sponsor
$500
You’ll help create a fun and welcoming atmosphere by providing treats and refreshments for children and families. Your sponsorship adds a special touch of joy to their day of celebration. Marketing Incentive Include: -Digital Billboard space along Interstate 15 -Logo placement on all marketing materials and social media -Standard 10x10 Booth Space day of the event
Event Activities
$200
You’ll spark creativity, laughter, and excitement by supporting activities like face painting, crafts, STEM projects, games, and jumpers. Your sponsorship helps make the event a place where kids can dream, play, and feel valued. Marketing Invectives Include: -Standard 10x10 Booth Space day of the event -Logo placement on all marketing materials and social media

