BTSB Sponsorship

You will be the driving force behind making this entire event possible for hundreds of families and teachers. Your support leads the way in preparing students for a strong, hope-filled school year.
Marketing Incentives Include:
-Name featured prominently on all marketing
materials as “[Your Company Name] Back To
School Bash”
-Digital Billboard space along Interstate 15
-Logo placement on all marketing materials, social
media and website banners
-Provided banner/signage Standard
-10x10 Booth Space day of the event -100 Fully Supplied Backpacks donated directly to
High Desert K-12 students
Presenting Sponsor
$7,500
Your sponsorship helps anchor this event and ensures that families receive the supplies, support, and encouragement they need to start the school year with confidence. You are helping build a stronger, more connected community. Marketing Incentives Include: -Name featured prominently on all marketing
materials as “Back to School Bash presented by
[Your Company Name]” -Digital Billboard space along Interstate 15 -Logo placement on all marketing materials, social
media and website banners -Provided banner/signage -Standard 10x10 Booth Space day of the event
-75 Fully Supplied Backpacks donated directly to
High Desert K-12 students
BBQ Lunch Sponsor
$3,000
You’ll provide a warm, tasty meal for 500 children, their families and 200 teachers to enjoy together. Your sponsorship helps turn a day of support into a true celebration of community and care.
Marketing Incentives Include: - Your business name prominently displayed on all
material as “Back to School Bash lunch is brought
to you by [Your Company Name].”
-Digital Billboard space along Interstate 15 Logo
placement on all marketing materials, social media
and website banners
-Provided banner/signage
-Standard 10x10 Booth Space day of the event
Teacher Appreciation Sponsor
$1,500
You will honor and uplift 200 teachers who dedicate their lives to shaping the next generation. Your sponsorship shows them they are valued, appreciated, and never forgotten. ($40,000.00 gift value!)
Marketing Incentives Include: -Digital Billboard space along Interstate 15
-Logo placement on all marketing materials, social
media and website banners
-Provided banner/signage that displays "Teacher
appreciation brought to you by [your company
name]'
-Standard 10x10 Booth Space day of the event.
Family Gifts Sponsor
$1,500
You will help create unforgettable moments for 300 families by providing gifts, games, and lasting memories. Your sponsorship brings joy, hope, and connection to families who need it most.
($40,000.00 gift value!)
Marketing Incentives Include:
-Digital Billboard space along Interstate 15
-Logo placement on all marketing materials, social
media and website banners
-Provided banner/signage that displays "Family
Gifts provided by [your company]
-Standard 10x10 Booth Space day of the event
Snack Sponsor
$500
You’ll help create a fun and welcoming atmosphere by providing treats and refreshments for children and families. Your sponsorship adds a special touch of joy to their day of celebration.
Marketing Incentive Include:
-Digital Billboard space along Interstate 15
-Logo placement on all marketing materials and
social media
-Standard 10x10 Booth Space day of the event
Event Activities
$200
You’ll spark creativity, laughter, and excitement by supporting activities like face painting, crafts, STEM projects, games, and jumpers. Your sponsorship helps make the event a place where kids can dream, play, and feel valued.
Marketing Invectives Include:
-Standard 10x10 Booth Space day of the event
-Logo placement on all marketing materials and
social media
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!