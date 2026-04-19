BubbaKoo's Lunch Fundraiser - May 29, 2026
Item 1 - (2) Grilled Chicken Tacos With Cheese Soft Shell
$10
Served with a side of chips & salsa.
Served with a side of chips & salsa.
Item 2 - (2) Grilled Chicken Hard Shell Tacos with Cheese
$10
Served with a side of chips & salsa. GLUTEN FREE
Served with a side of chips & salsa. GLUTEN FREE
Item 3 - (2) Ground Beef Soft Shell Tacos with Cheese
$10
Served with a side of chips & salsa.
Served with a side of chips & salsa.
Item 4 - (2) Ground Beef Hard Shell Tacos with Cheese
$10
Served with a side of chips & salsa. GLUTEN FREE
Served with a side of chips & salsa. GLUTEN FREE
Item 5 - Cheese Quesadilla
$11
Served with a side of chips & salsa.
Served with a side of chips & salsa.
Item 6 - Chicken Quesadilla
$11
Served with a side of chips & salsa.
Served with a side of chips & salsa.
Item 7 - Beef Quesadilla
$11
Served with a side of chips & salsa.
Served with a side of chips & salsa.
Item 8 - Chicken Tenders & Curly Fries
$11
Add a donation for Lincoln PTO
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