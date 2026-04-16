Show Up for Pride

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About this event
I'm here to show up for my community. This ticket covers the cost of the event and gets you full access to the evening -- drinks, food, silent auction, and good people.
I'm here to show up and give a little more. Your extra $5 goes directly to Howard Brown Health, supporting LGBTQ+ healthcare access in the Midwest.
I'm here to show up and go all in. Your ticket covers the event and sends the maximum to Howard Brown Health. Thank you for championing this cause.
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