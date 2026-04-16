Liberal Moms of the Northwest Suburbs

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Liberal Moms of the Northwest Suburbs

About this event

Show Up for Pride

48 W Palatine Rd

Palatine, IL 60067, USA

Ally
$15

I'm here to show up for my community. This ticket covers the cost of the event and gets you full access to the evening -- drinks, food, silent auction, and good people.

Advocate
$20

I'm here to show up and give a little more. Your extra $5 goes directly to Howard Brown Health, supporting LGBTQ+ healthcare access in the Midwest.

Champion
$25

I'm here to show up and go all in. Your ticket covers the event and sends the maximum to Howard Brown Health. Thank you for championing this cause.

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