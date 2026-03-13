ROTARY INTERNATIONAL ROTARY CLUB OF WAKULLA

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ROTARY INTERNATIONAL ROTARY CLUB OF WAKULLA

About this event

Bubbles & Blooms

139 Council Moore Rd

Crawfordville, FL 32327, USA

Flower Arrangement Participant
$60

This ticket includes participation in the flower arranging workshop. Each participant will receive all flowers, tools, and materials needed to create a beautiful bouquet to take home. The ticket also includes light bites and access to the wine and mimosa bar for guests 21+. A ticket is required for each participant.

Bloom Bar Sponsor
$300

Be at the heart of the experience by sponsoring the flowers used to create each unique bouquet. Bloom Bar Sponsors will receive a ticket to the event and recognition through:
• Social media mentions promoting your support
• Recognition on event signage
• A mention in our Rotary newsletter

Bubbly Sponsor
$250

Help us make the celebration sparkle! The Bubbly Sponsor supports the wine and mimosa bar at the event. Bubbly Sponsors will receive a ticket to the event and recognition through:
• Social media mentions promoting your support
• Recognition on event signage
• A mention in our Rotary newsletter

Petals & Plates Sponsor
$200

Delight guests with delicious light bites that compliment the evening. This sponsor adds a tasteful touch to the event and includes a ticket to the event and recognition through:
• Social media mentions promoting your support
• Recognition on event signage
• A mention in our Rotary newsletter

Sunshine Sips Sponsor
$100

Keep guests refreshed with a signature non-alcoholic beverage station. With signage at the drink station, a ticket to the event, and acknowledgement in the event promotions.

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