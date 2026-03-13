Bubbles & Blooms

About this event
This ticket includes participation in the flower arranging workshop. Each participant will receive all flowers, tools, and materials needed to create a beautiful bouquet to take home. The ticket also includes light bites and access to the wine and mimosa bar for guests 21+. A ticket is required for each participant.
Be at the heart of the experience by sponsoring the flowers used to create each unique bouquet. Bloom Bar Sponsors will receive a ticket to the event and recognition through:
• Social media mentions promoting your support
• Recognition on event signage
• A mention in our Rotary newsletter
Help us make the celebration sparkle! The Bubbly Sponsor supports the wine and mimosa bar at the event. Bubbly Sponsors will receive a ticket to the event and recognition through:
• Social media mentions promoting your support
• Recognition on event signage
• A mention in our Rotary newsletter
Delight guests with delicious light bites that compliment the evening. This sponsor adds a tasteful touch to the event and includes a ticket to the event and recognition through:
• Social media mentions promoting your support
• Recognition on event signage
• A mention in our Rotary newsletter
Keep guests refreshed with a signature non-alcoholic beverage station. With signage at the drink station, a ticket to the event, and acknowledgement in the event promotions.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!