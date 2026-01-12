Bubbles, Bags, and Bingo

Hosted by
About this event
$
Grab 9 friends and reserve a table!
This includes...
• Reserved table for 10 people
•One Bingo Booklet & Bingo Dauber per person
•One drink ticket per person
• Lite bites
• Swag bag for each person at the table.
This includes...
• General table seating for one person
• One Bingo Booklet & Bingo Dauber
• One drink ticket
• Lite bites
• Swag bag
Want a chance to win the GRAND PRIZE BAG
Each token you purchase boosts your chances of winning! **Note - Only 1 Grand Prize per person
Want a chance to win the GRAND PRIZE BAG
Each token you purchase boosts your chances of winning! **Note - Only 1 Grand Prize per person
Buy raffle tickets for some wonderful prizes from local vendors!
$20 gets you 5 raffle tickets for fabulous prizes from local vendors!
one Drink ticket = one wine/beer/seltzer
Want to play with more bingo cards?
Each Booklet = 30 more chances to win!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!