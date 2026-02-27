Lake Travis Project Graduation

Hosted by

Lake Travis Project Graduation

About this event

Bubbles, Bags, and Bingo Event Sales

15000 Hamilton Pool Rd

Bee Cave, TX 78738, USA

Heads or Tails Game Token (1)
$25

Want a chance to win the GRAND PRIZE BAG

Each token you purchase boosts your chances of winning! **Note - Only 1 Grand Prize per person

Heads or Tails Game Token (pack of 5)
$100

Want a chance to win the GRAND PRIZE BAG

Each token you purchase boosts your chances of winning! **Note - Only 1 Grand Prize per person

Raffle Ticket (1)
$5

Buy raffle tickets for some wonderful prizes from local vendors!

Raffle Tickets (5)
$20

$20 gets you 5 raffle tickets for fabulous prizes from local vendors!

Drink Ticket
$10

one Drink ticket = one wine/beer/seltzer

Extra Bingo Card Booklets
$20

Want to play with more bingo cards?


Each Booklet = 30 more chances to win!


Pink ticket
$1
Add a donation for Lake Travis Project Graduation

$

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