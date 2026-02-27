Bubbles, Bags, and Bingo Event Sales

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About this event
Want a chance to win the GRAND PRIZE BAG
Each token you purchase boosts your chances of winning! **Note - Only 1 Grand Prize per person
Want a chance to win the GRAND PRIZE BAG
Each token you purchase boosts your chances of winning! **Note - Only 1 Grand Prize per person
Buy raffle tickets for some wonderful prizes from local vendors!
$20 gets you 5 raffle tickets for fabulous prizes from local vendors!
one Drink ticket = one wine/beer/seltzer
Want to play with more bingo cards?
Each Booklet = 30 more chances to win!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!