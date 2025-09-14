Badass Bulldog Rescue Inc

Hosted by

Badass Bulldog Rescue Inc

About this event

Bubbly, BOTOX, and Bulldogs

6720 Loop Rd

Centerville, OH 45459, USA

5:30 appt
$25

Deposit for services and one entry into the drawing for a FREE Hydrofacial (value of $200)

5:45 appt
$25

Deposit for services and one entry into the drawing for a FREE Hydrofacial (value of $200)

6:15 appt
$25

Deposit for services and one entry into the drawing for a FREE Hydrofacial (value of $200)

6:30 appt
$25

Deposit for services and one entry into the drawing for a FREE Hydrofacial (value of $200)

6:45 appt
$25

Deposit for services and one entry into the drawing for a FREE Hydrofacial (value of $200)

7:15 appt
$25

Deposit for services and one entry into the drawing for a FREE Hydrofacial (value of $200)

7:30 appt
$25

Deposit for services and one entry into the drawing for a FREE Hydrofacial (value of $200)

7:45 appt
$25

Deposit for services and one entry into the drawing for a FREE Hydrofacial (value of $200)

8:00 appt
$25

Deposit for services and one entry into the drawing for a FREE Hydrofacial (value of $200)

8:15 appt
$25

Deposit for services and one entry into the drawing for a FREE Hydrofacial (value of $200)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!