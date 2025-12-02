Buchholz Band Krispy Kreme Fundraiser 2025-26

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The Krispy Kreme One Dozen Glazed Certificate entitles you to One Dozen amazing Krispy Kreme doughnuts for your and to share with others! Valid for in shop only and can be redeemed nationwide.
A great value and sharing opportunity. The Krispy Kreme BOGO card entitles you to one free dozen of glazed doughnuts with the purchase of one dozen glazed. This is valid for up to 10 free dozens. Valid for in shop only and can be redeemed nationwide.
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