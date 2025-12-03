Buckeye HS Girls Vintage Soccer Apparel

Offered by
About this shop
Full Zip. Front and Back designs as pictured.
Zipper at pocket and zipper at the bottom of the pants. No stripes on the pants.
Has a zipper at the pocket with a stripe.
Has zippers at the bottom of the pants - at the ankle.
Has a zipper at the pocket with no stripe.
Has zippers at the bottom of the pants - at the ankle.
Full zip.
This warm up top has drawstring at the bottom of the shirt.
Quarter zip top.
Pockets.
Sleeves have a peek-a-boo hole for thumbs.
Women's cut shirts. 100% polyester. Not soccer specific, says "Buckeye Bucks."
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!