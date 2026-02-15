Buckle Belle’s Rodeo Youth Fashion Show 2026

Hosted by
About this event
1 ticket to the Buckle Belles Rodeo Youth Fashion Show (no designated seating) which includes brunch bites from local restaurants and a ticket for a mimosa or signature drink.
1 ticket to the Buckle Belles Rodeo Youth Fashion Show with designated seating which includes brunch bites from local restaurants and a ticket for a mimosa or signature drink.
8 tickets to the Buckle Belles Rodeo Youth Fashion Show which includes brunch bites from local restaurants and 16 tickets for a mimosas. Includes table signage, premium table placement, mention in program, pre and post marketing campaigns.
8 tickets to the Buckle Belles Rodeo Youth Fashion Show which includes brunch bites from local restaurants and 24 tickets for a mimosas. Includes table signage, better table placement, mention in program, pre and post marketing campaigns.
8 tickets to the Buckle Belles Rodeo Youth Fashion Show which includes brunch bites from local restaurants and bottomless mimosas for table guests. Includes table signage, best table placement, mention in program, pre and post marketing campaigns.
You can get your table set up at the event to promote your products or brand and support local community impact. Your choice $150 fee or $150 valued item for our auction of both :)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!