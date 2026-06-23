Bucktown Community Organization's Garden Walk 2026 Silent Auction

Created exclusively for the Bucktown Garden Walk, this is one of only two pendants designed and hand-finished by Bochi & Mel, a private jewelry house specializing in thoughtfully curated fine jewelry, custom design, and personal guidance for life's most meaningful moments.

The pendant features a 0.42 ct GIA-certified Fancy Yellow natural diamond, elegantly cradled in an open 14K yellow gold frame with a bail accented by natural white diamonds. It is accompanied by a 16-inch 14K yellow gold chain, making it ready to wear or gift.





Beautifully Chosen. Expertly Guided.



Value: $4,750