Bucktown Community Organization's Garden Walk 2026 Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Created exclusively for the Bucktown Garden Walk, this is one of only two pendants designed and hand-finished by Bochi & Mel, a private jewelry house specializing in thoughtfully curated fine jewelry, custom design, and personal guidance for life's most meaningful moments.
The pendant features a 0.42 ct GIA-certified Fancy Yellow natural diamond, elegantly cradled in an open 14K yellow gold frame with a bail accented by natural white diamonds. It is accompanied by a 16-inch 14K yellow gold chain, making it ready to wear or gift.
Beautifully Chosen. Expertly Guided.
Value: $4,750
Starting bid
Courtesy of Jeff Lowe @ The Lowe Group/Compass.
Enjoy 4 great seats to a premium Cubs game at Wrigley field featuring one of the oldest rivalries in baseball. Sunday 8/16, Section 128, Row 9.
Value: $500
Starting bid
What you'll get: two bottles of hand selected wines waiting for pick up on the 10th of each month.
Value: $600
Starting bid
The most fun you can have going 4 mPh! A party for you and 14 of our your closest friends & neighbors including WhirlyBall, a round of drinks, and appetizers for the crew.
Value: $500
Starting bid
Class Act is Bucktown’s very own fine dining restaurant, where the evening unfolds as a dinner party . You'll experience James Beard Semi-finalist Chef Nicolai Mlodinow’s multi-course avant-garde tasting menu featuring bold, story-driven dishes. You’ll be seated at an intimate communal table, turning the evening into a genuine gathering built on connection and belonging. The evening closes with access to Nightcap, our connected speakeasy. It's not just dinner — it's an invitation to slow down, share stories, and leave the table with new friends.Tasting Menu Reservations available Fridays and Saturdays at 5:30 PM and 8:30 PM
Value: $500
Starting bid
One night stay at neighborhood spot Leavitt St. Inn & Tavern with a $100 gift card to treat yourself to dinner and drinks. Each room features Aesop products in the bath to pamper yourself, a fully-stocked minibar full of locally sourced goodies and a warmth you won’t forget. The Tavern has the best smash burger in town!
Value: $350
Starting bid
Marts & Valentin Architects, Ltd. is committed to helping clients achieve their goals through effective planning and design. Design to build responsibly, economically, and sustainably.
Value: $400
Starting bid
Pompette is a modern American restaurant and wine bar serving seasonal brunch and dinner along with creative cocktails and natural wine.
Starting bid
Ease tension, boost circulation, and relax at Copper Wellness. Get two 60 minute massages.
Value: $290
Starting bid
Dermaplaning treatment at ReJenerate Aesthetic Studio in Bucktown is a gentle resurfacing of the skin using a single-use surgical blade to remove the outermost layer of skin.
This treatment is safe and effective for almost all skin types. It offers improvement in skin texture while adding a glow and stimulating new collagen production.
Value: $215
Starting bid
$175 gift card from Children’s Art Classes, opening up this fall in Bucktown, covering registration and supply fees for a full year of regular curriculum or can be applied towards workshops / events.
Starting bid
At Full Circle, the dedicated team is passionate about guiding you towards optimal health and a balanced life. From experienced Pilates instructors to yoga enthusiasts, each team member brings unique skills and a wealth of knowledge to help you on your wellness journey. Whether you're seeking strength, flexibility, or mindfulness, our team is here to support and inspire you every step of the way.
Value: $90
Starting bid
A metal goat (perfect for your garden!), handmade from recycled metal and a Bucktown baseball cap to wear while putting your new art in your garden. If you place them outside, a liberal coating of clear sealer will insure it's longevity.
Virtu is a local independent boutique in the Bucktown neighborhood of Chicago, Family owned and operated.
Value: $100
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