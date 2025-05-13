Build Up Downtown Inc

Hosted by

Build Up Downtown Inc

About this event

BUD Development Scooter Tour 6/26/25

Jacksonville Landing Parking Lot

DT Development Scooter Tour Attendance
$40
A 2-hour Bird scooter rental is included in the price of your ticket, which will take you across a couple dozen city blocks in Downtown to give you a behind-the-scenes look at development in the works in Downtown Jax.
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