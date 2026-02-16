Buddy Club 5k

Hosted by
About this event
Ticket includes race bib, finisher medal, and parking.
Free ticket includes race bib (medal can be purchased separately)
You don't have to live in Chandler to race with us! Run or walk your 5k and join the fun!
Includes digital bib and finish certificate
(option to have bib/medal shipped below)
If you are racing virtually, but would still like a bib and medal shipped to you, add this!
You can also earn a tshirt by fundraising for Buddy Club!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!