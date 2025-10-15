Buddy Club's Annual Raffle 2025

An incredible trip for 2 to the big blue sky! One gift certificate for a shared morning hot air balloon ride with a champagne breakfast for two passengers.
Company - Hot air expeditions
Entry for 2 adults or children - valid until 9/2026
Give the gift of basically anything with this $200 Amazon Gift Card
$50 worth of your favorite coffee!
$50 off your next Costco Trip with this Gift Card
Hand painted original from GracePlaceArt. Grace is a young artist with Down syndrome. Each painting allows her to practice basic life skills while supporting her community and spreading awareness. 16x20 Framed, 9x14 canvas
GracePlaceArt.com
Baked With Love AZ has donated a $100 gift certificate for a custom cake. Phoenix based
Instagram : baked.with.love.az
'Acceptional Things' All natural Tallow soap and pamper gift basket including different varieties of hand pump soaps, bath scrub sponges and bath bombs. Locally handcrafted and made with all natural ingredients by ACCEPTIONAL MINISTRIES
Soothe those aching muscles with this vibrating neck massager with heat function
Frozen Toys - Anna and Elsa dolls with Anna dress up costume
2 Christmas squashmallows, 1 is reversible
Plushie sound machine and night light, Little people dumper truck toy, plushie lion, fabric baby building blocks
The winner of this raffle will win 50% of the $ proceeds collected by this raffle item. The other 50% will go towards supporting the work of Buddy Club
