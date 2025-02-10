Budgets are A Moral Document Advocacy Day

We cannot do this work without event sponsors! THANK YOU! You are invited to bring your team to our event with each sponsorship. All event sponsors will have their ministry/organization name published our materials given to legislators and others to highlight the growing support and reach of HNO!

We cannot do this work without event sponsors! THANK YOU! You are invited to bring your team to our event with each sponsorship. All event sponsors will have their ministry/organization name published our materials given to legislators and others to highlight the growing support and reach of HNO!

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