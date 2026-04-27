Budlong Under the Stars 2026 In-Person Sales

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Wristband for unlimited bounce houses, 10 tickets to be used on dunk tank, face painting, raffles and games, and a commemorative t-shirt. Wristbands are for 4 years and older.
Wristband for unlimited bounce houses, 10 tickets to be used on dunk tank, face painting, raffles and games. Wristbands are for 4 years and older
Sponsor a wristband for a fellow student (distributed by Budlong counselors)
$
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