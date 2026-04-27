Friends Of Budlong Elementary

Hosted by

Friends Of Budlong Elementary

About this event

Budlong Under the Stars 2026 In-Person Sales

2701 W Foster Ave

Chicago, IL 60625, USA

Wristband + 10 Tickets + Tshirt
$30

Wristband for unlimited bounce houses, 10 tickets to be used on dunk tank, face painting, raffles and games, and a commemorative t-shirt. Wristbands are for 4 years and older.

Wristband + 10 tickets
$15

Wristband for unlimited bounce houses, 10 tickets to be used on dunk tank, face painting, raffles and games. Wristbands are for 4 years and older

Kids t-shirt only
$15
Adult t-shirt only
$20
Wristband for age 3 and under
$5
Bounce house for Under 5
Sponsor a wristband
$10

Sponsor a wristband for a fellow student (distributed by Budlong counselors)

Additional tickets - pack of 15
$10
Additional tickets - pack of 25
$15
Add a donation for Friends Of Budlong Elementary

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!