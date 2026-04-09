Buds & Bites LA Infused Tour - Chepheww X Torpedo

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About this event
Your seat at the table. This ticket includes full access to the Phamily Dinners garden social and evening experience — live music, brand activations, fragrance bar, shaved ice, games, and immersive vibes from 4pm to 9pm. Cannabis-friendly environment. Dress to impress.
Bring your person. This two-ticket bundle is perfect for date night, a girls' trip, or your favorite plus one. Both tickets include full general admission access to the garden social experience & all courses. Cannabis-friendly. Elevated. Intentional. The vibe is giving dinner party meets cultural moment you don't want to miss this one.
The real experience. Your seat at the intimate Phamily Dinner from 4pm to 9pm — a curated multi-course cannabis-friendly dining experience by Torpedo × Chepheww. Immersive decor, structured programming, live music, and a room full of people who actually showed up intentionally. Only 20 seats available. This one sells out.
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